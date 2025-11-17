Inside TOURISE Where Saudi Engineered Tourism’s Next Era: AI Agents, Instant Visas and $186 million Worth of Tourism Power Plays

TOURISE 2025 in Riyadh didn’t feel like a conference — it felt like a live storyboard of how Saudi Arabia plans to shape the future of global travel. From mega tourism investments to AI-powered travel protocols and a visa revolution that could reshape global mobility, TOURISE delivered the biggest concentration of tourism innovation. And at the centre of it all stood Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism and chairman of the TOURISE Summit, guiding the narrative with clarity, ambition and a future-forward vision.

Day 1: Al-Khateeb Sets the Tone as TDF Signs $186m in Deals

The opening day carried the energy of a major unveiling. The Tourism Development Fund (TDF) announced over SAR700 million ($186 million) in tourism agreements — a strong signal of where capital is flowing and how Saudi Arabia is building its tourism backbone.

The first major reveal was the Baseqat Mantis project in Al-Uyaynah — set to become the world’s largest Mantis resort with 218 rooms, villas and luxury tents that fuse Saudi heritage with sustainable, nature-led design. The project came through a fund managed by GIB Capital, with Design & Build Co. as the developer. Next came Earth Hotel Riyadh, a contemporary hospitality concept blending modern aesthetic with Saudi authenticity — complete with co-working lounges, creative zones, wellness spaces and community-driven experiences. The day wrapped with a strategic MoU between TDF and Al Balad Development Company, aimed at unlocking investment and tourism activation within Historic Jeddah. It was a clear nod to the Kingdom’s plan to build its tourism expansion around culture, heritage and place-making, not just infrastructure.

Day 2: The Agentic Tourism Initiative — AI Takes the Main Stage

Day 2 was all about technology, and the air felt different even before the announcement began. The main hall was packed when Saudi Arabia, together with Globant, officially launched the Agentic Tourism Initiative — introducing the world’s first Agentic Protocol for Tourism. This wasn’t just another AI announcement. The protocol sets a universal standard for how AI agents interact throughout a traveller’s journey — from inspiration and booking to airports, hotels and even post-trip engagement.

Some of the key founding members behind the initiative include Globant, Red Sea Global, HUMAIN, Riyadh Air, King Salman International Airport, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, Hollibob, and Trip.com. A global coalition like this signalled that Saudi Arabia intends to shape how the next wave of tourism technology evolves — not just participate in it.

Unveiling the initiative, Al-Khateeb said: “By anchoring AI in empathy and cultural intelligence, we are not only enhancing the traveller’s experience — we are empowering destinations to grow sustainably, inclusively, and with purpose.” The line that defined the initiative — and was repeated throughout the day — was its guiding principle:

“Digitise the expected. Humanize the unexpected.” It aimed to capture the balance Saudi Arabia is trying to strike: let AI handle the routine, and let humans handle the meaningful.

Day 3: Visa by Profile’

The final day delivered what many called the most disruptive announcement — Visa by Profile, a fully automated, first-of-its-kind visa system that allows eligible Visa cardholders to receive instant electronic tourist visas to Saudi Arabia using only their passport details and card information. Developed by the Saudi Tourism Authority, in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Tourism, Visa, and participating banks, the initiative uses travellers’ credit scores to ensure security and financial solvency, dramatically speeding up visa decision-making. Launching in 2026, the system will scale as more banks and card issuers join, effectively creating a new global fast-track model for mobility.

Al-Khateeb framed it not just as a procedural reform but a shift in how nations facilitate movement: “Visa by Profile is about access — access to opportunity, mobility, and connection. We are building a smarter framework for global travel that streamlines processes and expands access at scale.”

Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Elkhereiji also emphasised its global significance, calling it “a pioneering step to ease mobility and simplify procedures for millions of eligible visitors.”