inter aviation Arabia to be held in February 2026

Events and exhibitions firm Reed Exhibitions (RX) announced the launch of inter aviation Arabia, a new aviation trade event that is slated to be held in Riyadh in February of next year.

Events and exhibitions firm Reed Exhibitions (RX) announced the launch of inter aviation Arabia, a new aviation trade event that is slated to be held in Riyadh in February of next year.

The event aims to become one of the leading platforms for the aviation industry in the Middle East, significantly contributing to advancing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and its transformation into a global aviation and logistics hub.

According to RX’s managing director for the Middle East and emerging markets Vasyl Zhygalo: “inter aviation Arabia is launching during a significant period of transformation in the aviation sector, both regionally and globally. Our aim is to establish a platform that fosters strategic dialogue, investment, and innovation, ultimately driving meaningful outcomes for the industry while supporting Saudi Arabia’s goals of becoming a global aviation hub. We look forward to providing the industry with more details in the coming months.”

What’s inter aviation Arabia all about?

The event will focus on four key pillars: airport investments, infrastructure, equipment, and airline route development.

Together, these pillars represent the essential components of a modern and resilient aviation ecosystem.

As global air travel continues to grow, advancements in ground support technology, terminal automation, and sustainable operations are transforming equipment standards.

Meanwhile, infrastructure and route development remain crucial for capacity expansion and operational efficiency.

With optimal conditions for commercial engagement and market growth, inter aviation Arabia will draw a high-quality international audience of decision-makers, including executives from airports and airlines, air cargo carriers, and aviation technology providers.

Attendees can expect a world-class showcase of products, live technology demonstrations, and an extensive programme of technical seminars that explore the latest developments in aviation efficiency and innovation.

Zhygalo said: “inter aviation Arabia leverages RX’s vast aviation event expertise, enhancing its dedication to connecting industry leaders with new opportunities in both emerging and established markets.”