InterContinental Halong Bay Resort Weaves Its First Festive Season in Splendor

This festive season, InterContinental Halong Bay Resort unveils its inaugural celebration under the evocative theme “Golden Nets, Gathering Joy” — an homage to the fishing heritage of Ha Long Bay and the enduring art of connection. The campaign embodies both the spirit of craftsmanship and the quiet poetry of the bay, transforming the resort into a luminous haven where the golden threads of culture, cuisine, and community intertwine.

The resort embraces the festive spirit with décor that is refined yet elegant, blending the brand’s signature champagne gold with the soft green of fresh pine. From the towering Christmas tree in the main lobby to the intimate holiday corners at the Residences lobby and Club InterContinental Lounge, every detail evokes the quiet sophistication of Christmas by the Bay.

To embody this spirit of connection, InterContinental Halong Bay Resort introduces The Magical Bay, a stay package inviting guests to embrace the joy of togetherness, relaxation, and discovery. Designed for families and couples alike, the package includes daily breakfast at Marina Kitchen, festive welcome amenities, seasonal recreation activities, and a special Zero-Waste Festive Cocktail Workshop where creativity and celebration intertwine. Guests can also unwind with a 60-minute spa treatment for two — a serene interlude amid the season’s vibrant celebrations.

The festive spirit continues across the resort’s dining destinations, each curating its own chapter of culinary delight. At Marina Kitchen, the season opens with A Holiday Symphony, a lavish dinner set menu honoring timeless festive flavors. The celebration continues with Bubbles & Bells: The Christmas Brunch Affair at La Baguette, where the warm glow of holiday lights and joyful melodies create the perfect setting for cherished family gatherings. As the year draws to a close, Brunch of New Beginnings at the French-style bistro offers a sweet prelude to the new year, enjoyed against the breathtaking panorama of Ha Long Bay.

For those seeking calm and refinement, Festive Afternoon Tea Delights at Vue Lounge invites guests to slow down and savor handcrafted pastries and aromatic teas amidst a cozy Christmas ambiance. Meanwhile, the seasonal cocktail collection at Vue and Del Mar calls for sunset toasts and lively cheers, where each sip captures the sparkle and spirit of the holidays.

Beyond the festivities for adults, the season at InterContinental Halong Bay Resort also unfolds into a world of wonder for younger guests at Planet Trekkers. From decorating gingerbread houses and enjoying timeless Christmas classics to joining the Festive Passport Adventure — a playful journey of discovery — every experience is thoughtfully designed to create treasured family memories.

At Hidden Lagoon Spa, the rhythm of the holidays gives way to a sanctuary of calm and renewal. The Festive Glow Journey features Infrared Sauna Therapy, a gentle detox experience that soothes muscles, improves circulation, and restores vitality — the perfect reset after a long year. Complementing it, the New Year Renewal Ritual offers full-body rejuvenation on an Alpha Quartz Sand Bed, where natural quartz warmth helps release tension, enhance circulation, and reveal radiant, refreshed skin. Each treatment harmonizes precise technique with festive serenity — guiding guests toward balance, tranquility, and a renewed sense of self to close the year in peace and welcome the next in radiant energy.

Throughout the season, guests are invited to immerse themselves in a calendar of special moments — from exquisite dining journeys and family activities to creative workshops by the bay. Each celebration is a golden thread woven into a tapestry of joy — where people come together, shine brightly, and welcome the new year with hope and delight at the heart of Ha Long’s wonder.

Bookings for The Magical Bay package are available from now until 5 January 2026, for stays between 5 December 2025 and 5 January 2026. A minimum of two consecutive nights is required, and the offer cannot be combined with other promotions. Each room accommodates up to two adults and one child under twelve years old, with children under six dining free at participating venues. Guests aged twelve and above are considered as the third person and subject to an additional charge.