Hospitality landscape is about to be transformed with the opening of Island House Newport on March 13, 2025. This highly anticipated new-build hotel is redefining the standard for upscale accommodation in Newport, blending modern elegance with the city’s rich maritime heritage. Developed by Marshall Properties and operated by Main Street Hospitality, Island House Newport is an inviting retreat offering a seamless blend of design and local experience.

“At Main Street, we are dedicated to creating meaningful stays, and Island House Newport is a stunning addition to our growing collection. The partnership with Marshall Properties made perfect sense—both of our companies are multigenerational businesses deeply committed to the communities we serve,” said Sarah Eustis, CEO of Main Street Hospitality. “This property perfectly embodies our ethos: thoughtful service in a setting that celebrates both design and local character.”

More than just a place to stay, Island House Newport is deeply connected to the Newport community, built and operated by locals who bring an authentic and deeply rooted perspective to hospitality. This new property reinforces Newport’s reputation as a key destination, further enhancing the city’s vibrancy and appeal. Beyond its accommodations, the hotel offers versatile spaces for social gatherings, alongside a hospitality experience rooted in local expertise and community ties.

“Island House Newport represents a new level of accommodation for the city. We designed and built it with an intimate understanding of what makes Newport exceptional,” said John Marshall, Owner of Marshall Properties. “We are excited to bring this vision to life in partnership with Main Street Hospitality.”

Island House Newport offers expansive suites with customizable room configurations, ensuring flexibility for families, groups, and business travellers alike. Every suite is thoughtfully designed with a refined yet welcoming aesthetic, blending contemporary luxury with the warmth of classic New England charm.

Island House Newport is a shining landmark in the collection of Main Street Hospitality, further strengthening the brand’s commitment to thoughtful, locally inspired hospitality.

As Newport continues to thrive as a premier travel destination, Island House Newport contributes to the city’s ongoing excitement and momentum. Known for its storied history, breathtaking coastal views, and vibrant cultural scene, Newport is a magnet for discerning travellers. The addition of Island House enhances the city’s appeal, offering an elevated level of service and sophistication that complements its legacy of luxury and charm.

Situated near Newport’s famed beaches, Bellevue Avenue, the harbor, and the iconic Cliff Walk, Island House Newport is uniquely positioned to offer guests effortless access to the very best of the city. As a newly built, locally operated property, it introduces a level of refined hospitality and modern luxe that Newport has not seen before. By embracing the region’s heritage while offering contemporary comforts, Island House Newport brings a fresh, elevated experience to one of the East Coast’s most cherished destinations.

Island House Newport is now accepting reservations. Be among the first to experience Newport’s newest addition, led by General Manager Taylor Lesandrini.