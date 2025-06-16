Israel-Iran conflict disrupts stability, peace and connectivity in the Middle East

Developing article: Escalating regional tensions and airspace restrictions are affecting the Middle East and creating disruption and travel chaos with cancelled flight and air space closure.

Emirates suspends flights to four countries

Due to the regional situation, Emirates has temporarily suspended all flights to:

Jordan (Amman) and Lebanon (Beirut), until and including Sunday 22 June 2025.

Iran (Tehran) and Iraq (Baghdad and Basra), until and including Monday 30 June 2025.

Etihad cancels Tel Aviv flights until June 22

Etihad Airways also announced continued disruptions due to regional airspace closures, particularly affecting flights to Israel, Jordan, and Lebanon.

Wizz Air suspends Tel Aviv and Amman routes

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air confirmed it is suspending all flights to and from Tel Aviv and Amman until June 20 amid ongoing instability in the region.

flydubai cancels routes across multiple countries

flydubai has also suspended flights to several destinations in response to the ongoing crisis and airspace restrictions:

Air Arabia cancels flights

Sharjah-based Air Arabia announced cancellations across a wide range of destinations due to airspace closures and escalating regional tensions.

Lufthansa cancels flights

Due to the current situation, Lufthansa is suspending its flights to the Middle East as follows: Tel Aviv: until and including 31 July; Tehran: until and including 31 July; Amman: until and including 20 June; Erbil: until and including 20 June; Beirut: until and including 20 June

Delta Air Lines suspend services to Tel Aviv

Delta Air Lines on Friday afternoon said it was suspending its service to Tel Aviv, Israel, until at least September, just weeks after resuming flights there. It had most recently resumed flights on May 20, and as of last week Delta had said it was planning to increase service to Israel later this year from New York to two daily nonstop flights, “responding to strong winter demand.”

Image Courtesy: Euro News

United Airlines suspends flights to Tel Aviv

United Airlines suspended its Tel Aviv flights through July 31, and said in statement that “we will continue to evaluate an appropriate return date with the safety of our customers and crews as our top priority.”

Ben Gurion and Imam Khomeini Airports, airspace closure

Major airlines across the UAE have announced a wave of flight cancellations and suspensions in response to Air space closure.

Israel’s airspace remains closed for landings and takeoffs at Ben Gurion Airport, the airport authority says.Any announcement of its reopening will give six hours’ advance notice, the Israel Airport Authority says in a statement.

Iran has suspended flights at the capital’s main international airport Imam Khomeini. The announcement comes after Israel launched a major strike on Iran’s nuclear program.

Image Courtesy: Getty Images