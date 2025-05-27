ITB China formally welcomes delegates with partner destination Malaysia

ITB China formally kicked off on Monday evening, 26th May, with a welcome dinner for delegates that highlighted this year's partner destination Malaysia.

This welcome dinner was held at the main ballroom of the Shangri-la Shanghai Qiantan.

The event which officially begins today in Shanghai will be welcoming over 700 exhibitors as well as 1,500 tourism buyers from 85 nations, showing a growth of 30 percent from 2024.

The sixth run of the global travel conference will also feature insights from more than 150 speakers on 60 diverse topics.

Beyond tourism promotion

In his opening remarks, Messe Berlin senior vice-president David Ruetz cited how tourism cooperation has gone beyond simply drawing more travellers into nations.

Instead, Ruetz pointed out how contemporary tourism involves offering more inclusive options for travellers that would mutually benefits both destinations and their visitors.

Cultural and sustainable tourism, in which case, would appeal more strongly to today's travellers.

Ruetz also called delegates' attention to the travel innovation hub set up for ITB China 2025.

He said: "The Travel Innovation Hub will be a preview of the future of tourism."

Indeed, the hub will feature a travel technology forum, a pitching site for innovative solutions, as well as a showcase of game-changing developments.

Ruetz also invited participants to upcoming events, including MICE China in September of this year.

A warm response

For his part, Malaysian minister of tourism, arts, and culture Tiong King Sing expressed his warm appreciation to ITB China's organisers for giving his country's tourism sector the opportunity to present itself to the world.

Tiong said: "We are honoured to showcase Malaysia's diverse cultural heritage, natural landscapes, and world-renowned hospitality at this prestigious event. We look forward to strengthening partnerships and fostering new collaborations, and sharing the unforgettable experiences that await travellers in Malaysia."

Tiong likewise extended an invitation to the world for Visit Malaysia 2026, citing further the richness of his country's diverse attractions.

The minister's remarks were followed by a Malaysian cultural showcase that concluded with a ramp show featuring the traditionally inspired style of Malaysian fashion designer Karl Ho.