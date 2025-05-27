ITB China officially opens

The sixth ITB China officially opened today, 27th May, at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Centre in Shanghai, China.

Centred on New Demand, New Directions, this year's conference looks into how tourism professionals are responding to the changing priorities of contemporary travellers, especially in light of shifting economic trends and technological advancements.

The event kicked off with a traditional Chinese dragon dance for an auspicious beginning, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony presided over by Messe Berlin senior vice-president David Ruetz and Malaysian minister of tourism, arts, and culture Tiong King Sing, together with officials from ITB China and Tourism Malaysia.



Window to the world

As stated in our previous feature regarding the welcome ceremony for ITB China 2025, the event welcomed 700 global exhibitors and opened its doors to more than 1,400 travel buyers from 85 countries.

Along with exhibitor booths showcasing the best in global tourism, the event also features key discussions on relevant topics such Al cultural tourism, inclusivity, sustainability, and the role of technology in a constantly evolving industry.

MICE is also one of the foci for this year, especially in the revitalised context of travelling for business.

According to ITB China director Lydia Li: "Dedicated conference sessions will explore the future of incentive travel, smart venue technologies,and how digital tools are reshaping the meetings and events industry."

Li went on to say that participating in ITB is one of the best ways by which any travel or tourism professional could gain greater understanding of the sector in the 21st century.