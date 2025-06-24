ITE Hong Kong 2025 successful concludes with 7626 buyers and trade visitors

Attended by 502 exhibitors from 64 countries and regions of which around 1/3 were from outside Asia; ITE2025 had around 88% of its exhibitors from overseas and outside.

John KC Lee, the Chief Executive of Hong Kong SAR has again welcomed all participants of ITE Hong Kong 2025. Guest of Honor (GOH), LAW Shuk Pui, Rosanna, JP, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the HKSAR Government officiated ITE2025’s Opening Ceremony on 12 June at ITE’s Grand Stage.

In trade days there were 7626 buyers and trade visitors (BTV), up 8.6%. Geographically, 46.8% from Hong Kong; 33% from China (mainland) and 20.2% from overseas. In particular, BTV from GBA cities in Guangdong included individuals and official delegations by some travel trade associations there.

By sectors, 45.7% of BTVs were travel agents / operators; 15.3% MICE / corporate; 6.1% media including KOLs / bloggers; and 32.9% other travel sectors. There in public days were 70212 visitors, up 11.4%.

Organized by TKS Exhibition Services Ltd., again, ITE Hong Kong 2025 is strongly supported by Ministry of Culture & Tourism, P.R. China with Hong Kong Tourism Board, Macao Government Tourism Office and Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong etc. as supporters.

Hong Kong Outbound Market Fully Recovered

Hong Kong residents made over 100 million departures in 2024, which exceed the 2019 total thus full recovered. Significantly, Hong Kong had a quality 2023 recovery – 84% by outbound spending which higher than the 77% by departure. Pre-pandemic, Hong Kong often ranked Asia’s 3rd or 4th major source market by spending.

Each year, TKS holds the annual ITE Public Visitor Survey which usually draws some 3500 replies. It covers visitors’ traveling preferences and outlook. Findings of the survey this year will be published in coming July / August.

“From Recovery to Development” – Theme 2025

Several developments kept momentum for growth and quality enhancements! For example, two initiatives, namely Travel Mart and Kids’ Cosplay Catwalk for developing markets of Youth / Gen Z Travel and Family / Young Parents Travel.

Products in Travel Mart were developed from idea when traveling which has also the objective to invite young travelers to reimagine the meaning and possibilities of travel from new perspectives. Participated by over 20 teams, held for the Kids’ Cosplay Catwalk were onsite and online polling which drew hundreds of “like” weeks before opening.

The results, more Gen Z and young parents attended ITE, whose traveling in pandemic years were down far more than the seniors. Likely a reflection, ITE visitors 40 years old or above accounted for nearly 60% during Covid-19.

A record number of 49 KOLs and Bloggers held travel seminars in the two public days, and many took part in trade day activities like KOL Networking and KOL Grand Tour for greater interactions with NTOs and exhibitors.

For greater convenience to BTV from GBA cities in Guangdong, the New / Niche Destination trade seminars this year for the first time equipped with AI-simultaneous interpretation facilities in Chinese and English for their convenience.

Public Days – B2C Program

Unique for ITE Hong Kong is its highly popular Public Travel Seminar. This year, there were over 100 such seminars, drew a total of 9224 in audiences (up 6.4%), and among the speakers were 56 KOL / Bloggers. The most popular seminar this year was attended by over 400 standing and seating included. Some of the KOL speakers engaged by exhibitors, who are invited to apply for free session of 25 minutes.

As alternative to apply for free session in seminar room or grand stage, exhibitors can hold in own stand, for examples, workshop, performance, game, photo booth, distributing souvenirs, mascot and show, etc.

Post-pandemic, ITE public visitors often use their own mobile inside the exhibition halls to book and pay for holidays, which involve no cash thus more convenient. To push onsite selling, exhibitors, from domestic to foreign, are therefore advised to facilitate visitors’ book and pay online.

Their annual survey consistently found ITE public visitors mature (nearly 60% aged 40 or above), educated (50% university & over 20% post-secondary), and frequent travellers. In short, they are premium travellers and over 90% prefer traveling in FIT.

ITE2025 Public Visitor Survey on Travel Frequency

No of Outbound Holidays Jan–Jun Jul-Dec 3 or more 53.8% 42.4% 1 – 2 46.1% 54.8% zero 6.3% 2.8%

