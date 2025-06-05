Jamaica Tourist Board Accepted into Global Luxury Travel Group Virtuoso

Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has recently been accepted into Virtuoso’s exclusive portfolio of luxury travel partners, comprising 2,300 preferred suppliers in 100 countries. According to the Minister of Tourism, Honourable Edmund Bartlett, inclusion in Virtuoso will present new sales and marketing opportunities to the network’s luxury travel advisors and their highly desirable clientele. ​ ​ ​

“Virtuoso agencies worldwide sell an average of (U.S.) $35 billion annually, making the network the most significant player in luxury travel. The network’s acceptance process is incredibly selective, so becoming a preferred partner is a true honour,” said Minister Bartlett. “The reputation Virtuoso member agencies have for outstanding dedication to their clients is a perfect fit with our own bespoke approach to service. Now that we’re part of this renowned network, we look forward to offering Virtuoso advisors and their clients the special amenities, values and experiences that surpass their expectations.” ​ ​

The JTB joins Virtuoso’s collection of the finest luxury hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators and other travel entities worldwide. These partners, which specialise in world-class client service and experiences, provide superior offerings, rare opportunities and exceptional value for Virtuoso clients. These prestigious providers are able to market to Virtuoso clients via network vehicles and to Virtuoso agencies through multiple communications channels and events, including Virtuoso Travel Week, luxury travel’s preeminent worldwide gathering. JTB’s acceptance into Virtuoso gives it direct relationships with the world’s leading leisure travel agencies in North and Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. ​ ​ ​

“Welcoming the Jamaica Tourist Board into the Virtuoso network is a powerful statement of the destination’s commitment to the luxury sector,” said Virtuoso Director, Alliances Javier Guillermo. “This partnership deepens the synergy between the island’s rich offerings and a strategic vision to serve high-value travellers with excellence. Jamaica is not only enhancing its positioning within our global community but also setting a new standard for what Caribbean luxury can look like. We’re excited to be part of this next chapter in Jamaica’s evolution.” ​ ​

What sets Jamaica apart is not just its luxury infrastructure, but its warmth and authenticity. Hospitality on the island is not transactional, it’s personal, genuine, and rooted in the island’s charm. ​

With its inclusion in the Virtuoso network, Jamaica is sending a clear message, the island isn’t just beautiful – it’s bespoke, and it’s ready to welcome the world’s most discerning guests.

Upcoming Trade-Focused Luxury Initiatives

As part of its ongoing efforts to engage the luxury travel sector, the Jamaica Tourist Board, in collaboration with the Jamaica Luxury Cluster, will proactively promote Jamaica to Virtuoso members and other luxury travel specialists through an exclusive series of dedicated events and activations in 2025. ​