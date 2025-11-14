Japan Creative Centre and Pilot Pen Singapore present NAMIKI: Past, Present, Future

Japan Creative Centre and Pilot Pen Singapore have teamed up this month to present The Timeless Craftsmanship of Maki-e - NAMIKI: Past, Present, Future.

This stunning cultural showcase invites visitors to experience the timeless artistry and rich legacy of NAMIKI.

Running for only a week from 15th to 22nd November, the Japan Creative Centre will transform into a sanctuary of craftsmanship, offering a rare glimpse into the exquisite world of NAMIKI’s Maki-e fountain pens and the art of traditional Japanese lacquer art.

At the exhibition, visitors will journey through time and explore NAMIKI’s rich legacy, from the pioneering days of founder Ryosuke Namiki to the celebrated works of the Kokkokai, through a breathtaking display of a rare and expansive collection of Limited-Edition NAMIKI Maki-e fountain pens tracing the brand’s storied history.

Japan Creative Centre director Akiko Kawabe said of the upcoming exhibition: "This collaboration is a celebration of Japanese craftsmanship at its finest. As a cultural bridge between Japan and Singapore, JCC is dedicated to promoting the depth and diversity of Japanese culture through the arts, innovation, and tradition. This showcase with NAMIKI perfectly embodies that mission - offering audiences a rare opportunity to engage with the exquisite art of Maki-e, not just as a historic craft, but as a living expression of Japan’s enduring creativity and refinement.”

Pilot Pen Singapore managing director Ryu Taisuke added: "At NAMIKI, every pen is more than a writing instrument: it is a vessel of imagination, a canvas where tradition meets innovation through the timeless art of Maki-e. Through this showcase, we are honoured to bring the spirit of Japanese artistry to Singapore, a place where creativity and culture are deeply valued. It is both a tribute to our heritage and a step forward in our mission to preserve, share, and reimagine this exquisite art form for future generations across the world.”

A masterpiece comes to Singapore

On opening day, visitors to the exhibition will have the rare opportunity to meet NAMIKI artisan Chida Seiki whose hand has guided many of the brand’s most iconic creations, including ‘Dancing Beauty’ (2003), ‘Hyoutan Namazu’ (2008), ‘Polar Bear’ (2009), and ‘Coral’ (2021).

Guests may also set appointments in which to consult with the Pilot Pen Doctor for expert care on their treasured collections.

Visitors will also be able to view the 2025 Limited-Edition NAMIKI Fountain Pen, 百花繚乱 Blooming Flowers in Profusion, an exemplary item that is the pinnacle of Japanese artistry and craftsmanship, with Singapore honoured as the first country to showcase it.

Created by renowned Kokkokai artisan Yutaka Sato, this exquisite masterpiece draws inspiration from the idiom Hyakkaryouran, symbolising the harmonious flourishing of diverse talents and ideas, much like flowers in bloom.

More than a writing instrument, it stands as a poetic tribute to nature’s transience, Japan’s cultural heritage, and NAMIKI’s enduring legacy of transforming craftsmanship into art.

Understanding time-honoured traditions

Alongside this remarkable collection of luxury fountain pens, guests will also gain a deeper understanding of the art of Maki-e: its origins in traditional Japanese lacquerware, the meticulous layering of lacquer and gold powder, and the delicate, time-intensive techniques passed down through generations of artisans.

Through displays and detailed showcases of the brushes, powders, and materials used in this centuries-old craft, visitors will witness the intricate processes that transform each pen into a radiant work of art.

The exhibition offers not only a visual feast of NAMIKI’s finest creations but also an intimate glimpse into the artistry, patience, and devotion that define the spirit of Maki-e.