Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Jazeera Airways partners with Tata Consultancy Services

Airlines and Aviation
Kuwait

To lead its digital transformation journey, Jazeera Airways has formed a strategic partnership with Tata Consultancy Services.  Through this collaboration, Jazeera will transform its digital channels—not limited to its website, native mobile applications, and AI-powered conversational chatbot—to deliver an elevated, seamless, and hyper-personalized customer experience.

TCS will deliver product management, user experience design, architecture, agile development, integration, testing, and ongoing enhancements. The initiative will reimagine every digital interaction Jazeera has with its passengers, equipping the airline with world-class digital capabilities that support its ambition plans to triple its passenger capacity and grow digital revenues by 2029.

TCS will power Jazeera’s ambitions to implement a cutting-edge digital foundation that enables scale, personalization, and revenue diversification. The transformation will enable smarter recognition of repeat customers, online group bookings, and a more engaging, modern experience that aligns with global benchmarks.

The TCS solutions include an AI-native engineering approach, grounded in future-ready architectures and agentic AI platforms:

  • Integrated digital applications for contextual and hyper personalized experience, that is faster, smoother and connected.  
  • A retail-driven ancillary platform and intelligent offer engine to maximize upsell and cross-sell opportunities.
  • Customer 360° Insights Hub for personalization at scale, and a generative AI-powered digital assistant to ensure seamless customer support across platforms.
  • Unifiedmulti-currency payment gateway and targeted promotional engines to boost direct bookings.
  • Industry-leading tailored group booking platform designed to meet Jazeera’s unique operational requirements.

These innovations will directly support Jazeera’s strategic imperatives: growing revenue, improving digital experience Net Promoter Score (NPS), and increasing the share of direct digital sales.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways, said:“Jazeera Airways is laying the foundation for a new era of transformation with strategic focus on enhancing passenger experience. At the heart of our vision is a seamless, customer-centric travel experience. We are pleased to partner with TCS as we embark on this phase of our digital growth. TCS brings deep domain expertise in airline digital commerce, AI-driven solutions, combined with a strong track record of delivering customer-centric solutions. Together, we are building a future-ready platform that aligns with our growth aspirations, customer centric strategy, and commitment to operational excellence.”

Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TCS, said: “We are pleased to partner with Jazeera Airways in building a future-ready digital foundation that supports their growth strategy. By combining our expertise in aviation with our capabilities in agentic AI, engineering practices, and AI-native solutions, TCS will enable the development of intelligent, intuitive, and scalable digital channels for the airlines. This partnership reflects our commitment to helping global enterprises perpetually adapt to the evolving business landscape, leverage technology for sustainable growth, and unlock new opportunities.”

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Going Beyond with Dan Vaughan at Agilysys: We give people autonomy, respect, and room to grow in meaningful ways

Bali Dynasty Resort adds fun new facilities, boosting its place as a top family resort in Bali

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok offers great stays, wonderful wellness and delightful dining

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Jazeera Airways partners with Tata Consultancy Services

To lead its digital transformation journey, Jazeera Airways has formed a strategic partnership with Tata Consultancy Services.  Through this collaboration, Jazeera will transform its digital channels—not limited to its website, native mobile applications, and AI-powered conversational chatbot—to deliver an elevated, seamless, and hyper-personalized customer experience.

TCS will deliver product management, user experience design, architecture, agile development, integration, testing, and ongoing enhancements. The initiative will reimagine every digital interaction Jazeera has with its passengers, equipping the airline with world-class digital capabilities that support its ambition plans to triple its passenger capacity and grow digital revenues by 2029.

TCS will power Jazeera’s ambitions to implement a cutting-edge digital foundation that enables scale, personalization, and revenue diversification. The transformation will enable smarter recognition of repeat customers, online group bookings, and a more engaging, modern experience that aligns with global benchmarks.

The TCS solutions include an AI-native engineering approach, grounded in future-ready architectures and agentic AI platforms:

  • Integrated digital applications for contextual and hyper personalized experience, that is faster, smoother and connected.  
  • A retail-driven ancillary platform and intelligent offer engine to maximize upsell and cross-sell opportunities.
  • Customer 360° Insights Hub for personalization at scale, and a generative AI-powered digital assistant to ensure seamless customer support across platforms.
  • Unifiedmulti-currency payment gateway and targeted promotional engines to boost direct bookings.
  • Industry-leading tailored group booking platform designed to meet Jazeera’s unique operational requirements.

These innovations will directly support Jazeera’s strategic imperatives: growing revenue, improving digital experience Net Promoter Score (NPS), and increasing the share of direct digital sales.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways, said:“Jazeera Airways is laying the foundation for a new era of transformation with strategic focus on enhancing passenger experience. At the heart of our vision is a seamless, customer-centric travel experience. We are pleased to partner with TCS as we embark on this phase of our digital growth. TCS brings deep domain expertise in airline digital commerce, AI-driven solutions, combined with a strong track record of delivering customer-centric solutions. Together, we are building a future-ready platform that aligns with our growth aspirations, customer centric strategy, and commitment to operational excellence.”

Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TCS, said: “We are pleased to partner with Jazeera Airways in building a future-ready digital foundation that supports their growth strategy. By combining our expertise in aviation with our capabilities in agentic AI, engineering practices, and AI-native solutions, TCS will enable the development of intelligent, intuitive, and scalable digital channels for the airlines. This partnership reflects our commitment to helping global enterprises perpetually adapt to the evolving business landscape, leverage technology for sustainable growth, and unlock new opportunities.”

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top