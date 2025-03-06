Journey Beyond appoints Lavale Marketing as its sales agency in China

Australian experiential tourism firm Journey Beyond announced the appointment of Lavale Marketing as its official sales representation agency in China to boost inbound tourism from China.

This strategic partnership aims to expand Journey Beyond’s presence and build awareness of Journey Beyond’s brands, from iconic trains The Ghan, Indian Pacific, and Great Southern, premium small-group outback operator Outback Spirit; eco-luxury lodge Sal Salis Ningaloo Reef; aquatic adventures Cruise Whitsundays or Journey Beyond Cruise Sydney.

Journey Beyond’s executive general manager for sales and partnerships Alicia Triggs remarked: “China represents one of our biggest markets for international visitors and visitor spend. In a highly competitive global environment, Lavale Marketing will prominently establish Journey Beyond as Australia’s leading experiential tourism group. Highlighting the extraordinary beauty and distinctive experiences Australia has to offer, they aim to remind travellers worldwide what an aspirational tourism destination Australia is.“

For her part, Lavale Marketing director Joyce Shen said: “We are thrilled to represent Journey Beyond in China, and this marks an exciting collaboration for us. We firmly believe that through our collaborative efforts, we will ride the wave and successfully promote Journey Beyond’s products in the Chinese market, allowing tourists from China to enjoy unparalleled extraordinary journeys in Australia, across legendary rail journeys, tours, cruises and destinations. We look forward to collaborating with the Journey Beyond team to achieve milestones in expanding the Chinese market.”

An evolving industry

Shen pointed out that the tourism industry in China is currently experiencing unprecedented changes, opportunities and challenges.

Traditional travel agencies, OTAs, and new digital social media are collectively reshaping travel preferences and models.

The Greater China market represents a significant growth opportunity for the company, with increasing demand for luxury and experiential travel for both groups and independent travellers.

Chinese tourists are among the highest spending travellers globally, frequently seeking premium experiences that perfectly align with the unique travel offerings of Journey Beyond.

Prior to the pandemic, China was the largest and most valuable inbound traveller market for the Australian visitor economy.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, China’s outbound travel saw 890,000 thousand travellers in Australia in 2024, representing roughly 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels, with further growth projected to reach 200 million by 2028.

A vital role

As market leaders, Lavale will work to inspire an increasing number of Chinese tourists to embark on unforgettable holidays in Australia, emphasising that the best way to fully immerse oneself in the wonders of the Australian landscape is through Journey Beyond.

Lavale Marketing has a strong track record of representing Australia in China, and will ensure a tailored approach to marketing and sales strategies.

Likewise, the company’s deep market expertise will enhance trade relationships and drive demand and brand awareness for Journey Beyond’s travel experiences.