While urban tourism in places like Kyoto, Osaka, and Tokyo remain high on the list of most travellers heading to Japan, onsen [hot spring] destinations offering relaxation and wellness options are still the option of choice for both domestic and foreign travellers.

As spring sets in, bookings are rising for onsen throughout Japan as people wish to cleanse both body and spirit after being cocooned all winter.

In which case, Japan Rail Pass (JR Pass) presents travellers with its annual list of the five must-visit hot spring towns for this year.

As JR Pass founder Haroun Khan points out: “Visiting the famous Japanese onsen destinations is a perfect way to immerse yourself in tradition, culture and the many benefits of the geothermal volcanic hot spring water.”

These resorts were selected based on client reviews, pricing, accessibility, as well as the quality of amenities and services offered to those coming in for a much-needed soak.

The best hot spring towns to visit in 2025

Hakone

With its reasonable JP¥500 admission price and excellent accessibility measures, a trip to Hakone is a perfect hot spring experience.

With a staggering 60 bath houses, three times more than any other onsen, the variety offered in Hakone means everyone can experience the benefits of the volcanic spring water.

Nozawa

Nozawa’s hot springs offer free admission to both local and foreign travellers.

It’s the perfect spot for enjoying rejuvenating hot springs that help soothe the body and clear the mind.

Conveniently located near the slopes, the 13 thermal baths in the area are excellent for those looking for an apres-ski venue to unwind in.

Gero

The onsen town in third place offers hot springs with a traditional feel and exceptionally mineral-rich waters.

Here, there are ten thermal baths to explore, as well as foot baths for those made footsore by a day spent exploring the area’s cultural attractions.

Admission is priced at JP¥700, and is a great choice for those seeking to explore the more traditional aspects of onsen bathing.

Kinosaki

Though its JP¥1500 admission price is higher than the national average, Kinosaki is perfect for international travellers as it is more inclusive and the town itself has a more liberal and modern mindset.

With regard to inclusivity and accessibility, all seven of the natural springs at Kinosaki welcome individuals with tattoos.

Likewise, English translations are provided to ensure tourists can relax in and experience the high-quality waters.

Dogo

Last but not the least, the spa town of Dogo is considered one of the country’s oldest hot spring resort areas.

Dogo’s hot springs are popular with tourists who want to experience its impressive architecture and history.

Highly accessible and offering a reasonable admission price of JP¥420, Dogo is an essential destination to experience traditional culture and history during the colder months.