Jumeirah Named Official Hospitality Partner of NOMAD in Abu Dhabi 2025 

Jumeirah, the global luxury hospitality brand and a member of Dubai Holding, has been named the official hospitality partner of NOMAD, the collectible design fair celebrated for curating intimate encounters between contemporary art, architecture, and cultural heritage.

This collaboration underscores Jumeirah’s commitment to supporting the region’s cultural landscape, as NOMAD prepares to make its highly anticipated debut in Abu Dhabi from 19-22 November 2025. The fair will take place at the decommissioned Terminal 1 Zayed International Airport, coinciding with Abu Dhabi Art Fair, and arrives at a time of significant creative momentum for the capital ahead of the upcoming openings of the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi – reinforcing Saadiyat Cultural District’s position as a world-class destination for arts and culture.

Across its destinations, Jumeirah continues to serve as a cultural crossroads, contributing to the artistic fabric of the cities it touches. Earlier this year, Jumeirah launched its first Jumeirah Art Journey across its Madinat Jumeirah properties in Dubai, and more recently partnered with Christie’s London for an exhibition honouring the life and legacy of Syrian artist Marwan Kassab-Bachi. In August, Jumeirah Capri Palace hosted the inaugural edition of its Contemporary Art Prize, launched in conjunction with the ninth Festival del Paesaggio Anacapri, awarding two artists selected by a distinguished jury of leading figures from the international art and culture scene.

As the official hospitality partner of NOMAD, Jumeirah will welcome international collectors, designers, cultural leaders, and creative advocates to Jumeirah Saadiyat Island, offering an immersive gateway into the region’s vibrant design scene. Select guests will enjoy exclusive access to NOMAD’s collectors’ previews, private events and panel discussions during Abu Dhabi Art Fair, reaffirming Jumeirah as a global Majlis of culture, conversation, and creative exchange.

Further enhancing the guest experience, Jumeirah Saadiyat Island will also host an original design showcase, Shifting Terrains, as part of NOMAD’s off-site program from 18-22 November. The showcase traces the evolving creative landscape of the United Arab Emirates, featuring the work of pioneering regional contemporary designers and studios: Datecrete (Palestine/Lebanon), KAMEH (UAE), Mary-Lynn Massoud (Lebanon), Georges Mohasseb (Lebanon), Neda Salmanpour (Iran).

Through contemporary practices at the intersection of design, architecture, and visual art, the exhibition unfolds a dialogue between material experimentation, spatial perception, and the cultural narratives shaping the region’s creative scene. Grounded in a sensitivity to place and community, these works explore how the built and the natural continuously inform one another. Set along Saadiyat’s shoreline, between the natural and the constructed, the ephemeral and the enduring, Shifting Terrains reflects a generation of regional artists and designers redefining notions of place through material, process, and imagination.

Speaking on the partnership,Nicolas Bellavance-Lecompte, Founder of NOMAD, said: “Our collaboration with Jumeirah on Saadiyat Island extends NOMAD’s vision beyond the fair grounds, creating a dialogue between design, place, and the cultural landscape of Abu Dhabi.”

Ideally located in the heart of the Saadiyat Cultural District, Jumeirah Saadiyat Island places guests at the doorstep of Abu Dhabi’s most renowned cultural landmarks. A stunning beachfront retreat infused with artistic spirit, the resort offers the perfect base for art and design lovers visiting the capital. As NOMAD and Abu Dhabi Art bring the city to life with creativity and culture, Jumeirah invites collectors, curators, and enthusiasts to converse and connect at Jumeirah Saadiyat Island.