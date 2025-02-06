JW Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands announces the opening of JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort, the second JW Marriott resort in the Maldives.

Nestled in Kaafu Atoll’s largest lagoon and conveniently located just 15 minutes by boat from Velana International Airport, this luxurious retreat offers an idyllic sanctuary to recharge the mind, body, and spirit in this tropical oceanic paradise.

“JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island embodies our dedication to blending unparalleled luxury with holistic well-being, offering guests a peaceful escape where every detail is designed to inspire balance and rejuvenation,” says Bruce Rohr, Vice President & Global Brand Leader, JW Marriott.

“With the Maldives’ natural beauty as a backdrop, we aim to provide an exceptional experience that deeply resonates with those seeking tranquility, mindfulness, and world-class service. We look forward to welcoming guests to this extraordinary destination, where they can truly disconnect and find harmony.”

“When envisioning this resort, every detail was carefully crafted to reflect the timeless beauty of Maldives, with a focus on creating not just a memorable vacation, but an unforgettable journey,” said Srikanth Devarapalli, General Manager, JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort. “Our goal is to provide guests with a true sanctuary, where luxury and well-being converge. With JW Marriott’s signature warmth and hospitality, we invite guests to fully immerse themselves in the magic of the Maldives, nurturing both the mind and body.”

With 80 thoughtfully designed private pool villas, including 47 overwater pool villas, the resort blends traditional island aesthetics with contemporary luxury to create a harmonious connection with nature. A haven for relaxation, each villa boasts expansive terraces, uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean, and access to pristine lagoons.

Perched above the turquoise waters, the Three-Bedroom Ocean Residence offers an unparalleled sanctuary, blending luxury with breathtaking views for a truly exceptional experience. Tailored for families or groups of friends, this elegant residence provides a refined space to connect and create lasting memories, all while enjoying uninterrupted panoramic ocean views.

A Sanctuary of Design and Environmental Stewardship

Envisioned by acclaimed architect Cuneyt Bukulmez of Turkey-based Atolye4N, the resort’s villa design artfully blends local Maldivian touches with sleek, modern elements drawing inspiration from the enchanting island. The arrival jetty, inspired by the graceful flight of the Maakana heron, sets the tone for the resort’s design. The villas echo traditional Maldivian ‘Gedhoru’ huts, with kajan roofs and vibrant turquoise doors, complemented by a calming palette of neutral tones.

Thoughtful nods to Maldivian lacquerware crafts and contrasting elements are seamlessly woven throughout, creating a serene and harmonious retreat. The resort fosters a deep connection with nature, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors open to opalescent ocean views, while open-air showers and private pools create an intimate oasis. Crafted with natural materials such as timber and stone, the resort’s design pays homage to the raw beauty of the island nation, offering an elevated experience of luxury, tranquility, and mindful relaxation.

Embodying its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, the resort is proud to be part of a groundbreaking collaboration with INVENA. Motivated by shifting tides and global warming challenges faced by island nations, this initiative introduces a pioneering 30-meter-long underwater coastal structure, designed in collaboration with the Self-Assembly Lab, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, to attenuate wave action and combat beach erosion. The installation will also foster vibrant marine ecosystems by creating a reef habitat that attracts diverse fish and coral. Guests will have the unique opportunity to interact with this innovative project, contributing to scientific efforts addressing climate challenges.

A Culinary Journey

The resort’s seven distinct dining venues and bars offer an extraordinary culinary journey, featuring flavors from around the world and thoughtfully sourced ingredients, inviting guests to indulge in a celebration of taste and craftsmanship.

Veyo, with its international menu, celebrates the resort’s innate flair for catering to a wide range of discerning tastes where fresh and inspiring ingredients paired with panoramic views awaken the senses. Meanwhile, Wahoo, the infinity pool bar, provides a laid-back yet refined atmosphere where guests can enjoy refreshing beverages and aromatic dishes. At Athiri, the resort’s signature steakhouse, guests will be captivated by its stunning two-story design, featuring a dramatic curved roof inspired by the rise and fall of ocean waves.

Here, premium cuts of meat are expertly prepared, complemented by panoramic views of the Indian Ocean. Perched above, Nikkei offers a vibrant bar experience with craft cocktails and light bites inspired by the fusion of Peruvian cuisine and global influences, blending both Japanese and European traditions. At Riva, guests can indulge in a sophisticated reinterpretation of Indian Ocean heritage. This fine dining destination elevates traditional Indian dishes, Sri Lankan elements, and local Maldivian flavors, served in an elegant and contemporary setting.

For those seeking an intentional dining experience, Pure, showcases fresh, locally sourced ingredients crafted into exquisite dishes that honor the island’s natural bounty. Many ingredients such as Rosemary, Mint, Basil, Thyme and Sage are harvested directly from the JW Garden, offering an authentic farm-to-table experience. Tito’s, a charming deli and patisserie, offers a captivating convergence of visual artistry and exquisite flavors. Its carefully curated collection of handcrafted delights features decadent chocolates, delicate macarons, rich truffles, luxurious cakes, and flaky pastries — each one designed to indulge and enchant the senses.

The resort also offers bespoke private dining options, where intimate spaces are designed to foster connection. Every culinary moment at the resort is an invitation to savor and create unforgettable memories.

Restore, Revive, and Reconnect

At the overwater Spa by JW, guests can find renewal through exclusive treatments featuring BABOR’s precision skincare products — a first in the Maldives. The signature treatment, Ocean Bliss, crafted in collaboration with BABOR, highlights their most prestigious anti-aging skincare range, SeaCreation, enriched with precious active ingredients sourced from deep sea, delivering a transformative experience that embodies the best of precision skincare and island-inspired relaxation.

Wellness enthusiasts can also enjoy sunrise yoga, a state-of-the-art fitness center with ocean views, and a lap pool.

Guests seeking adventure can participate in marine life activities through snorkeling, diving, and tailored ocean excursions. Thrill-seekers can explore dolphin safaris or parasailing, while those craving stillness can sail into the sunset on a cruise.

The resort’s carefully designed public spaces create moments of serenity for calm reflection, helping to restore balance and focus. Whether indulging in exceptional cuisine, unwinding at the overwater Spa by JW, or partaking in unforgettable adventures, every aspect is designed to inspire renewal and connection.

Mindful Moments for All Generations

JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort embraces the joy of togetherness with its signature Family by JW program, offering thoughtfully curated experiences that inspire families to create lasting memories. Catering to guests of all ages, the resort features a dedicated Kids’ and Teens’ Club, a colorful playground, and a child-friendly swimming pool, ensuring that younger guests are entertained and engaged.

The JW Kids’ Club invites children to explore, learn, and play through a variety of enriching activities designed to educate and inspire. Families can bond over unique experiences, such as interactive cooking classes, where participants create culinary masterpieces using fresh, sustainably grown produce from the JW Garden. This tranquil sanctuary not only provides ingredients for the resort’s exceptional cuisine but also serves as a space for guests to reconnect with nature through the nurturing practice of gardening. From vibrant adventures to shared moments of creativity and discovery, the Family by JW program ensures an unforgettable journey filled with joy and cherished memories for every family member.