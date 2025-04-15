JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort announces its exclusive partnership with BABOR, the globally renowned German expert skincare, marking a new era of luxury wellness in the Maldives. This collaboration brings BABOR’s unparalleled skincare expertise to the Overwater Spa by JW, offering guests an exclusive range of treatments that blend high-performance formulations with island-inspired relaxation.

“At JW Marriott, we curate experiences that celebrate the art of mindful living, sustainability and our partnership with BABOR reflects our commitment to unparalleled luxury and holistic well-being,” says Srikanth Devarapalli, General Manager, JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort. “Together, we are redefining wellness with transformative treatments at Spa by JW, that harmonize precision skincare with the serene beauty of the Maldives.”

A First for the Maldives: BABOR’s Exclusive Spa Treatments

Guests at JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort will be the first in the Maldives to experience BABOR’s innovative treatments, featuring the brand’s most prestigious anti-aging range, SeaCreation. Infused with powerful active ingredients from the depths of the ocean, SeaCreation harnesses marine-based biotechnology to deliver a rejuvenating experience that revitalizes the skin and restores radiance.

Signature Treatment: Ocean Bliss treatment, designed exclusively for the Overwater Spa by JW at the resort, epitomizes indulgence and renewal. This immersive ritual combines BABOR’s scientifically advanced SeaCreation products with soothing maritime elements, drawing inspiration from the surrounding azure waters to deliver visible results and deep relaxation. The treatment is available within the resort’s four expansive overwater treatment villas (featuring 6 treatment rooms), each designed to enhance the connection between the senses and the natural beauty of the Maldivian seascape.

Haven of Luxury and Tranquility

Nestled in Kaafu Atoll’s largest lagoon and just 15 minutes by boat from Velana International Airport, JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort offers a sanctuary where luxury and nature exist in perfect harmony. Its 80 thoughtfully designed private pool villas—including 47 overwater pool villas—blend traditional island aesthetics with contemporary sophistication, creating an immersive retreat that fosters balance, renewal, and connection. Savor worldly flavors at five inspiring dining outposts and two bars that also celebrate the island’s produce from the JW Garden.

For BABOR, this collaboration represents a significant milestone in its global expansion, reinforcing its presence in the luxury spa and wellness space while bringing its award-winning skincare solutions to one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations.

“In today’s fast-paced world, true luxury lies in moments of tranquility and self-care,” says Tim Waller, Co-CEO of BABOR BEAUTY GROUP. “Our partnership with JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort allows us to craft those moments, offering guests a skincare experience that is as indulgent as it is results driven.”

With a shared passion for excellence, JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort and BABOR invite guests to embark on a wellness journey like no other—one where nature’s beauty and advanced skincare expertise converge in perfect harmony.