KAFD and Hilton Join Forces to Redefine Riyadh’s Business Hospitality Landscape

The King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC) has announced a major partnership with Hilton to operate a new 450-key flagship hotel in the heart of Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD). The agreement was signed during the 9th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), marking a pivotal step in KAFD’s hospitality expansion strategy.

The collaboration underscores KAFD’s ambition to attract world-class brands that elevate the district’s status as a leading destination for business, investment, and leisure in Saudi Arabia. The upcoming Hilton Riyadh King Abdullah Financial District will stand as a symbol of the city’s evolving urban and economic landscape, offering an integrated mix of corporate convenience and lifestyle luxury.

Talking about the partnership, Saad Abdulaziz Alkroud, Chairman of the Board at KAFD DMC, said: “We are excited to partner with Hilton to enhance KAFD’s hospitality offering and firmly establish the district as a major destination for both business and leisure travellers. KAFD’s growing hospitality offering demonstrates our commitment to enabling Vision 2030 by developing world-class infrastructure to drive the growth of tourism in the Kingdom.”

With direct access to KAFD’s conference centre, cultural attractions, and business ecosystem, the new hotel will be linked via climate-controlled skywalks and will connect to the upcoming monorail system, providing seamless access to the Riyadh Metro and the wider city. King Khalid International Airport will be just a 25-minute drive away, positioning the property as a key gateway for international visitors and investors.

John Pagano, Managing Director of KAFD DMC, said: “This agreement with Hilton is a key step in expanding KAFD’s hospitality offering, supporting the district’s role as a hub for business, investment, and international conferences. The hotel will complement KAFD’s integrated ecosystem of offices, residences, retail, and event venues, providing seamless convenience for visitors and residents. With Hilton joining KAFD, we are advancing the district’s long-term strategy to create a connected, dynamic environment where business and lifestyle converge.”

The property will reflect Hilton’s signature service, featuring 450 contemporary rooms and suites, a stylish lobby café, specialty restaurants, and a poolside terrace. Guests can also access a fully equipped fitness centre, health club, and 900 square meters of meeting and event space, including boardrooms and an executive lounge—designed to meet the needs of both corporate and social gatherings.

Commenting on Hilton’s growth in Saudi Arabia, Chris Nassetta, President & CEO, Hilton, said: “Hilton Riyadh King Abdullah Financial District represents an exciting step for Hilton in Saudi Arabia. Our growth in the Kingdom has accelerated significantly in recent years, and with over 100 hotels trading and in the pipeline, we remain confident in the country’s inspiring future. We are thrilled to be working alongside KAFD DMC to bring our signature Hilton hospitality to the heart of Riyadh’s financial centre and create unforgettable stays for all our guests.”