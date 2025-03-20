Marriott International’s travel loyalty programme Marriott Bonvoy formally entered a multi-year agreement with Hong Kong’s biggest sports and entertainment facility Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP.)

As KTSP’s exclusive Founding Hotel Partner, Marriott Bonvoy will collaborate with Park officials with KTSP to promote the development of sports, culture and tourism in Hong Kong by showcasing related events to a global audience.

Marriott International’s managing vice-president for customers in Greater China Betty Tian said of the partnership: “Marriott Bonvoy strives to inspire how people want to live their lives and travel. We look forward to working with KTSP to support Hong Kong’s vibrant events scene, and amplify its success on the world stage.”

KTSP is poised to be the premier destination for major international entertainment, culture and sports events in Hong Kong. With this partnership, members and guests can now discover a remarkable array of immersive and inspiring experiences in the city through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform.”

Once in a lifetime

Tian added that Marriott Bonvoy takes pride in offering its guests and members once-in-a-lifetime experiences in Hong Kong’s latest hub for culture, entertainment and sports.

For his part, KTSP CEO John Sharkey expressed delight at welcoming Marriott Bonvoy to the fold.

Sharkey said: “This partnership sets new standards for world-class hospitality and entertainment. Together with Marriott Bonvoy, we will continue to deliver exhilarating and memorable experiences for the enjoyment of Hong Kong, Asia and the world. In turn, we will provide unique and extraordinary moments to Marriott Bonvoy’s guests and members.”