KlasJet Expands VIP Charter Services to Milan

KlasJet, an exclusive private and corporate jet charter company and part of Avia Solutions Group, the world’s largest ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, Insurance) provider, is responding to the increased demand from the European market by reallocating one of its Boeing 737s to Milan Malpensa airport. According to the company’s spokesperson, the airport was chosen because of its strategic location and numerous elite sports events that take place in its close proximity.
The demand for VIP charter flights in Europe has been steadily increasing for the past few years, with a CAGR of 9.89% forecast until the end of the decade. Interest is exceptionally high during the warm season, when people travel extensively for holidays, major sports events, etc. This trend is particularly pronounced in Italy, which hosts some of the most popular Formula One and MotoGP events in Europe. According to Valeria Prilipko, Sales Development Manager at KlasJet, this made Milan an ideal choice for plane reallocation.
“Milan is a strategic geographic point for both domestic and international travel. This location allows fast access to major European hubs, while providing effective connectivity and quick access to other Italian cities. Having a high concentration of businesses, elite sports teams, fashion, and cultural events in the region, Milan is becoming one of the most active cities for operations for KlasJet,” she says.
This demand will be satisfied by the company’s Boeing 737-300, a 68-seat business-class airplane distinguished by its luxurious interior. Additionally, a dedicated technician will be assigned to every flight to ensure maximum reliability.
KlasJet already has contracts with several major sports teams, which choose chartered flights for several reasons. First, chartered flights are more time-efficient, so the athletes don’t need to spend time in queues and lengthy safety checks. More importantly, such aircraft offer a higher level of comfort with their extra leg space, headrests, porter and catering services, etc.
Prilipko emphasizes that KlasJet is increasingly being chosen not only by sports teams but also by fans. Because of their flexibility and comfort level, chartered flights are an increasingly popular choice for bigger fan groups that follow their favorite teams for away games. The company’s presence in Milan will enable it to offer even more flexible services.
“For example, last year we organized a series of flights for Tour de France fans, who were following the cyclists on a KlasJet plane. The same principle could be applied to any motorsports event. We can even offer a special Formula 1 race package. As you know, every stage takes place in a different city, and KlasJet can plan a dedicated route for clients who want to watch them live,” she says.
According to Prilipko, clients travelling to and from Milan can expect some Italian flair to their travel experience, including Mediterranean-inspired dishes prepared by a Michelin-awarded chef.