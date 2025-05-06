KlasJet Expands VIP Charter Services to Milan

KlasJet, an exclusive private and corporate jet charter company and part of Avia Solutions Group, the world’s largest ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, Insurance) provider, is responding to the increased demand from the European market by reallocating one of its Boeing 737s to Milan Malpensa airport. According to the company’s spokesperson, the airport was chosen because of its strategic location and numerous elite sports events that take place in its close proximity.

The demand for VIP charter flights in Europe has been steadily increasing for the past few years, with a CAGR of 9.89% forecast until the end of the decade. Interest is exceptionally high during the warm season, when people travel extensively for holidays, major sports events, etc. This trend is particularly pronounced in Italy, which hosts some of the most popular Formula One and MotoGP events in Europe. According to Valeria Prilipko, Sales Development Manager at KlasJet, this made Milan an ideal choice for plane reallocation.

“Milan is a strategic geographic point for both domestic and international travel. This location allows fast access to major European hubs, while providing effective connectivity and quick access to other Italian cities. Having a high concentration of businesses, elite sports teams, fashion, and cultural events in the region, Milan is becoming one of the most active cities for operations for KlasJet,” she says.

This demand will be satisfied by the company’s Boeing 737-300, a 68-seat business-class airplane distinguished by its luxurious interior. Additionally, a dedicated technician will be assigned to every flight to ensure maximum reliability.