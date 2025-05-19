Koh Samui’s Golden Lotus Villas are now part of Elite Havens

Asian luxury villa management and rental provider Elite Havens recently expanded its portfolio in Koh Samui with the addition of Golden Lotus Villas.

The Golden Lotus Villas are a stunning new collection of high-end residences perched in the lush hills of Koh Samui that pair refined contemporary design with panoramic ocean views. That said, the Golden Lotus Villas set a new benchmark in private tropical escapes. According to Elite Havens' cluster country director for Thailand and Japan Femke Beekers: "At Golden Lotus Villas, we've created a sanctuary that celebrates the beauty of Koh Samui through contemporary architecture, world-class comfort, and personalised Elite Havens service. It's a place to slow down, reconnect, and indulge in the essence of island luxury. Yet, it's just moments away from the vibrant energy and bustling scenes for those seeking a livelier pace."

The jewel of the headland Located on the prestigious Bophut headland and overlooking the shimmering coastline from Bophut to Chaweng, this exclusive estate features six meticulously designed villas: The Blossom, The Flourish, The Harmony, The Purity, The Tranquil, and Villa Vie. Each one offers an elevated experience of privacy, comfort, and sophistication. Golden Lotus’ showcase villa in the estate is Villa Vie, a six-bedroom residence that offers a refined take on island living, with seamless indoor-outdoor spaces and panoramic sea views from every vantage point. The expansive outdoor area features an infinity pool, ample lounge seating, and a picturesque setting for enjoying sunsets with family and friends. Inside, the villa boasts a spacious open-plan layout, thoughtfully designed with high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors, and contemporary furnishings that create a bright, welcoming atmosphere. Designed for modern travellers seeking understated elegance, each of the Golden Lotus villas boast expansive indoor-outdoor living spaces, minimalist architecture, and sleek interiors inspired by Thai design aesthetics. With configurations ranging from two to six bedrooms, the villas cater to families, groups of friends celebrating a milestone, couples in search of a secluded getaway, or corporate escapes.