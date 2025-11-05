Korean superstar Hyun Bin makes the Holidays brighter at Solaire Resort

The holidays just got brighter as Solaire Resort welcomes the season with its newest global ambassador: Korean superstar Hyun Bin.

Known for his timeless charisma and effortless sophistication, Hyun Bin perfectly captures the magic of a Filipino Christmas, elevated with the warmth, joy, and elegance that only Solaire can offer.

Through Hyun Bin’s eyes, Christmas at Solaire becomes all you want to be, filled with joy, meaningful, and festive celebrations.

That said, Solaire Resort and Hyun Bin invite everyone to celebrate the holidays the Solaire way, where indulgence meets emotion and every moment shines with meaning.

Welcome to wonderland

As the city’s most dazzling destination for memorable experiences, Solaire transforms into a festive wonderland where every detail tells a story of indulgence and connection.

From lavish feasts and thoughtfully-curated holiday menus, to luxurious stays framed by city lights, the resort invites guests to rediscover the beauty of togetherness in the most refined way.

The air hums with carols, glasses clink in celebration, and every corner glows with the kind of warmth that feels both familiar and extraordinary.

Whether it is coming home to family, treating oneself to a luxurious escape, or simply savouring the splendour of the season, Solaire is the perfect backdrop for every cherished wish.

Enjoy the magic of the holidays with a warm personal touch at Solaire where every moment is a treasured gift.