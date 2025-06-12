KrisFlyer members to get priority access to the Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour 2025 in Singapore

KrisFlyer, the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group’s rewards programme, will be the Presenting Sponsor for the Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour 2025 – Singapore, which will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on 21st, 22nd, and 23rd November 2025.

Widely revered as the God of Songs by his fans, Cheung’s powerful vocals and engaging performances have solidified his legendary status in the Cantopop music scene. Concert-goers will be captivated by Cheung’s stage presence, in what promises to be an unforgettable live experience in November.

Dai Haoyu, Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Singapore Airlines, said: “KrisFlyer’s partnership with Jacky Cheung’s highly anticipated concerts in Singapore demonstrates our commitment to offering diverse, high-quality experiences to members. Providing priority access to performances by renowned artistes across various genres and regions meets the wide-ranging interests of our global membership base. This is our way of continually finding ways to enhance the KrisFlyer programme’s value beyond travel.”

This partnership with the Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour 2025 – Singapore marks the latest addition to KrisFlyer’s portfolio of high-profile music events. Previous collaborations include Ed Sheeran’s The + – = ÷ × Tour in February 2024, Stefanie Sun’s 25th anniversary AUT NIHILO Sun Yanzi in Concert – Singapore in April 2025, and Lady Gaga in Singapore concerts in May 2025.

How KrisFlyer Members Can Secure Exclusive Access

KrisFlyer members will get priority access during the KrisFlyer Priority Sale from 2nd July 2025 at 1000hrs (Singapore time). Categories 1 to 5 tickets, ranging from S$168 to S$388, will be available on Ticketmaster using Mastercard credit or debit cards.

To participate in the KrisFlyer Priority Sale, members must register online and subscribe to receive KrisFlyer and the SIA Group’s Email Promotions by 17th June 2025, 2359hrs (Singapore time). Eligible members will receive an email with a unique access code and private link by 24th June 2025, giving them access to the priority sale.

In addition, KrisFlyer members can redeem miles for tickets in Categories 1 to 3 via the KrisFlyer Experiences website from 2nd July 2025. Solitaire PPS Club members, Solitaire PPS Club supplementary cardholders, PPS Club members, and KrisFlyer Elite Gold members can begin redeeming tickets at 1000hrs (Singapore time), while KrisFlyer Elite Silver, and KrisFlyer members can redeem tickets from 1300hrs (Singapore time).

The redemption rates are 80,000 miles for a pair of Category 1 tickets, 68,000 miles for a pair of Category 2 tickets, and 60,000 miles for a pair of Category 3 tickets.

Members must have a Ticketmaster account to participate in the KrisFlyer Priority Sale or to redeem miles for tickets. Each Ticketmaster account holder is limited to a total of four tickets across all concert dates, ticket categories, and ticket release dates, whether purchased with cash or redeemed with miles.