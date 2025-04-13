Italy has always been synonymous with art, culture, and elegance, and now it welcomes a new icon that celebrates its beauty in motion: the La Dolce Vita Orient Express. Officially inaugurated on 3 April 2025, this luxury train is more than a means of transport—it’s a travelling masterpiece, immersing its guests in Italy’s unique charm, from design and cuisine to breathtaking landscapes and warm hospitality.With 31 cabins, 18 suites, 12 deluxe cabins, and the signature La Dolce Vita Suite, the train epitomises meticulous restoration and design excellence. Originally Z1 Italian model carriages, each has been reimagined with technical and artisanal expertise from Southern Italy, specialising in railway craftsmanship. The restoration work, carried out between Brindisi and Palermo, marks the creation of Italy’s first private luxury rail fleet—a project that will ultimately include six bespoke trains.The interiors, conceived by Milan’s Dimorestudio, celebrate the golden age of Italian design. Geometric echoes of Giò Ponti, the sensual modernism of Gae Aulenti, and whispers of Osvaldo Borsani blend seamlessly, embodying mid-century glamour. Every detail serves as an homage to La Dolce Vita and the cultural pulse of 1960s Italy, creating an atmosphere that feels timeless and sophisticated.Designed by the renowned architecture firm Dimorestudio, led by Britt Moran and Emiliano Salci, the La Dolce Vita Orient Express is a tribute to Italian genius and style. Inspired by legends like Giò Ponti and Gae Aulenti, the interiors feature a blend of vintage glamour and modern sophistication, drawing inspiration from the iconic allure of the Sixties. The result? An atmosphere that feels timeless yet refreshingly luxurious—a train where every detail tells the story of Italy.The real magic of La Dolce Vita Orient Express lies in its journeys, which are carefully curated to highlight Italy’s rich heritage and stunning scenery. Whether you dream of coastal getaways, vineyard retreats, or cultural explorations, these itineraries promise unforgettable experiences.3 days, 2 nights Northern Itinerary Round trip from Rome This cinematic route takes guests from Rome to Venice, famed for its canals and architecture, and on to Portofino, the jewel of the Ligurian Riviera. With postcard-perfect views and seaside charm, it’s the ultimate romantic escape.3 days, 2 nights Northern Itinerary Round trip from Rome A journey that contrasts the mystique of Venice with the rolling hills of Tuscany. Stops include Siena, renowned for its medieval streets and vibrant culture. Ideal for lovers of art, history, and fine wine.3 days, 2 nights Southern Itinerary Round trip from Rome This route explores Matera’s enchanting UNESCO-listed stone dwellings, as well as Pescocostanzo, a picturesque village in the mountains. It’s a trip for dreamers seeking timeless beauty.2 days, 1 night Northern Itinerary Round trip from Rome Indulge in Tuscany’s flavours as you journey from Rome to Montalcino, home of Brunello wine. Perfect for wine lovers and those seeking tranquillity in nature.3 days, 2 nights Northern Itinerary Round trip from Rome Discover the culinary treasures of Piedmont, including white truffles and charming vineyard landscapes. It’s a feast for the senses.3 days, 2 nights Southern Itinerary One way An epic crossing from the Eternal City to the Mediterranean island of Sicily, featuring stops in Taormina and Palermo. It’s a vibrant journey through Italy’s soul.3 days, 2 nights Southern Itinerary One way Embark on a scenic ascent from Palermo to Rome, capturing the beauty of Italy’s southern coast and countryside along the way.2 days, 1 night Southern Itinerary Round trip from Catania This compact journey explores Sicily’s highlights, including Mount Etna, golden beaches, and Greek ruins. It’s a concentrated adventure for the curious traveller.The La Dolce Vita Orient Express is more than a train—it’s a symbol of Italian artistry and the joy of slow travel. With its refined interiors, exclusive itineraries, and dedication to hospitality, it invites guests to rediscover Italy in the most elegant way possible. Whether you’re drawn to the glamour of Venice, the tranquillity of Tuscany, or the vibrant colours of Sicily, La Dolce Vita Orient Express promises an unforgettable experience that embodies the essence of “Made in Italy.”