The highly anticipated Cheval Maison – Expo City Dubai is set to welcome its first guests in March 2025, redefining luxury serviced living in Expo City Dubai. Located in the former Leadership Pavilion, which hosted world leaders during Expo 2020 and COP28, this architectural gem has been transformed into a stunning 151-apartment residence, just steps away from Al Wasl Plaza and the Expo City Metro station.

This marks a key milestone in Cheval Collection’s expansion into the Middle East, following the success of Cheval Maison – The Palm Dubai, which won ‘Best Debut Hotel Apartments’ at the 2024 Arabian Travel Awards. The company is also gearing up for further expansion into Saudi Arabia with its upcoming Cheval Ladun Living in 2027.

Cheval Maison – Expo City Dubai will offer a variety of luxurious accommodations, from Metro Rooms and studios to spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments and Royal Suites, many with private balconies overlooking Al Wasl Plaza. “We are thrilled to bring Cheval Maison to Expo City, blending luxury, convenience, and the legacy of Expo 2020,” said Mohammed Alawadhi, Managing Director at Cheval Collection.

With Expo City evolving into a dynamic hub for business, tourism, and residential living, Cheval Maison – Expo City Dubai is set to become the premier choice for guests seeking a refined, serviced lifestyle in one of Dubai’s most exciting districts.