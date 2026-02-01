Laos emerges as a destination of choice as travellers seek authentic experiences

Laos may not necessarily be top of mind as a destination of choice for many global travellers, but this mindset is about to change as this small nation in Indochina rolls out the red carpet for those seeking exceptional adventures and understated luxury.

But as 2026 rolled in, industry experts have put the country in the list of destinations to watch for this year.

As one travel blogger put it: “Laos might not have the tropical beaches and islands or metropolises of its neighbouring countries, but this landlocked nation possesses unrivalled charms that mesmerise its visitors in so many ways.”

Luxury travellers, in particular, are making inroads to Laos as the world’s leading hospitality firms establish getaways offering elegant escapes infused with authentic experiences born of local custom and tradition.

Understanding the rise of Laos as a destination

In order to set the stage for the evolution of Laos as a destination, we need to take a step back to see the origins of its tourism sector.

Writing for The New York Times, Christina Chung sums up the history of Laotian tourism as:

“Laos… Backpackers found the country decades ago, drawn by staggeringly beautiful limestone mountains, elaborate Buddhist temples and an unhurried and inexpensive pace of life. Only the most intrepid travelers followed, as Laos, Southeast Asia’s only landlocked country, operated few flights, and potholed and shoddy roads were the norm. Those who made it traded no-frills accommodations and hourslong bumpy drives for adventure, and almost always tacked Laos onto multicountry itineraries that included neighbouring Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam.”

Laotian airlines at the time operated a sparse schedule of flights to its closest neighbours, and long-haul flights to and from the country were completely nonexistent.

But that and more have changed within the past half-decade: the country has ramped up its tourism and transportation infrastructure to draw the world in.

Flights in or out of Laos may still be limited, but hotels run by international chains are popping up throughout the country.

At the same time, Laos also boasts of a high-speed railway system running at 160km an hour, connecting the capital Vientiane with key destinations throughout the country.

We also reported that the Laotian capital surpassed its modest 2025 target of two million tourist arrivals by over 200,000 as of 31st December.

The total was driven by the expansion of Laotian visa waivers, paired with the active promotion of nationwide festivals and improved training for tour guides throughout the country’s tourism network.

The designation of 2024 as a national tourism year also led to a significant spike in foreign arrivals to the country.

With all that said, it isn’t much of a surprise as to why Laos rose in the ranks to take 13th place among the top 20 global destinations to watch over the past year.

How Laos is rising as a hub for quality tourism

As to why Laos is emerging as a hub for luxury tourism and hospitality, consider the nickname the country has been given by some experts: The Great Untouched.

Boasting of unspoilt natural beauty and locations untarnished as yet by droves of tourists, Laotian cities like Vientiane and Luang Prabang are attracting travellers seeking authentic, sustainable, regenerative, and exclusive travel experiences.

As many of these travellers also seek a refined experience beyond that of the old-school backpacker and budget tourist, authorities have happily welcomed major players such as Avani+ and Rosewood to provide accommodations that are a harmonious mix of gracious local tradition and contemporary elegance.

Also working in Laos’ favour is the fact that Luang Prabang is a designated UNESCO World Heritage town, with unique attractions ranging from 34 ancient Buddhist temples, French colonial architecture, and magnificent natural surroundings to delight travellers of every stripe.

Even the spiritually-inclined have something to look forward to as companies like Orange Robe Tourism and Spirit of Laos offer guided tours explaining Buddhism in the Laotian experience, giving travellers a greater understanding of local beliefs and ensuring that they approach people and sacred sites with the reverence due to them.

Sustainable and regenerative tourism are also stacked in Laos’ favour in this case, especially given the country’s focus on slow travel which gives travellers the opportunity to immerse themselves in local culture, experiencing the locals’ way of life whilst helping support the livelihoods of local communities and safeguarding the country’s natural resources.

While Laos may no longer be considered The Great Untouched, current developments show that it is changing the game when it comes to tourism in Indochina in its own particular way.