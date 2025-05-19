Leisure Hotels Group opens ‘Singhvilas’ – A Bespoke Wildlife Resort in Ranthambore 

Leisure Hotels Group (LHG), Uttarakhand’s largest experiential resort chain, marks its Rajasthan debut with an exclusive boutique jungle retreat in Ranthambore. From pioneering wilderness experiences in Uttarakhand to establishing a legacy of diverse experiential travel circuits, this expansion marks the debut of Leisure Hotels Group’s signature hospitality at one of India’s most iconic wildlife destinations, Ranthambore.

Tucked away in the heart of Rajasthan’s wild beauty, this eco-conscious jungle retreat offers a luxurious escape like no other. Designed with care to feel both inviting and exclusive, the retreat features 24 well-appointed villas, spread across three categories—Deluxe Cottage, Junior Suite Cottage, and Premium Suite Cottage. Each space beautifully blends rustic charm with modern comforts, complete with cozy furnishings, rich textures, and private sit-outs where you can soak in the stunning jungle views from the private plunge pools.

For those seeking effortless access to adventure and indulgence, just 4 km from Ranthambore’s safari entry gates (Zones 1–5) makes Singhvilas an ideal retreat. Global flavours and traditional local cuisine are served at L’attitude, the all-day dining restaurant featuring alfresco seating amidst lush greenery. The culinary offerings extend to curated bush dinners set in scenic outdoor settings. The experience is complemented by immersive activities including guided safaris and cultural folk performances, offering a deep connection to the region’s natural and cultural heritage.

Commenting on the grand opening Vibhas Prasad, Director, Leisure Hotels Group, said: “Ranthambhore is not just a place—it’s a powerful reminder of India’s rich natural heritage. With Singhvilas, we’re bringing our deep-rooted experience in crafting immersive, nature-led stays—from destinations like Corbett and beyond—into the heart of Rajasthan. Wildlife tourism is a powerful force for conservation and community development, and at Leisure Hotels Group, we see it as both a responsibility and an opportunity.”

We are proud to be part of Leisure Hotels Group’s continued expansion into India’s premier wildlife destinations. Singhvilas is a natural extension of our vision to create sustainable, soulful escapes that allow travellers authentic connections with nature, local communities, and the spirit of the land, further added by Lalit Shukla, Promoter.

Tales of Ranthambore come alive through curated experiences—from the avian-rich Jamool Khera Birding Trail and the tranquil Padam Lake to immersive heritage explorations that echo the region’s regal past. The journey is further elevated with the Dastarkhwan Experience, offering a royal spread of local culinary traditions in an unforgettable setting.

With Ranthambore well- connected accessibility of 13 km from Sawai Madhopur Railway Station, 361 km from New Delhi and 54 kms from Jaipur, this resort is ideal for travelers seeking both adventure and tranquility. It’s a haven for adventure seekers, finding their soul in the sunrise along with the whispering jungle in the sunset.