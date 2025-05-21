Travel Daily Media

Loganair celebrates passenger milestone at Inverness

 Airport  having welcomed its 650,000th customer

Airlines and Aviation
UK

Loganair, the UK’s  regional airline, is celebrating a major milestone at Inverness Airport, having welcomed its 650,000th customer through the airport as part of its commitment to connecting the Highlands and Islands with the UK. 

The milestone highlights Loganair’s long-standing role in providing essential air services to and from Inverness, supporting both local communities and regional economic growth.

To mark the occasion, the airline surprised Alasdair Mackay, a regular customer from Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis, with free flight vouchers. Alasdair travels frequently with Loganair for work, flying between Inverness for his offshore job every three weeks.

Alasdair said: I normally travel alone for work, and flying is a much better option than taking the ferry and bus. I’ve been using this service regularly as part of my work rotation, flying twice every three weeks.

“I’ll probably use the vouchers for another trip to work – but I might just treat myself to a holiday instead!”

Luke Lovegrove, chief commercial officer at Loganair, said: “Reaching 650,000 customers through Inverness is a proud moment for Loganair and reflects our ongoing commitment to the communities we serve across the Highlands and Islands.

“Alasdair is one of many customers who rely on our services to stay connected with work, education and family, and we’re delighted to celebrate this milestone with him.”

The airline operates services from Inverness to destinations across the UK, including regular flights to Stornoway, Manchester, and the airline’s newly opened hub at Southampton, offering vital business and leisure travel links across the UK and further afield through partner airlines.

Graeme Bell, Inverness Airport General Manager & Interim General Manager West, Highlands and Islands Airports Limited, said: “Congratulations to Loganair on this significant milestone, we look forward to continuing to work with their team across the Highlands and Islands.”

Earlier this year, Loganair was ranked second in the Which? annual customer survey of short-haul airlines, achieving a 72% customer score. The airline received a five-star rating for customer service and four stars for booking, boarding, and cleanliness.

Customers flying with Loganair from Inverness benefit from a 21kg luggage allowance as standard, with convenient connections across the UK.

 

 

 

