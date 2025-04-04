Loganair, the UK’s largest regional airline, has launched over one million seats to book as part of its winter schedule that is set to operate between October 2025 and March 2026. The winter schedule provides customers with the opportunity to book advance tickets on a range of new and existing routes, with the airline committing to flying over one million passengers as part of the winter timetable, and over two million passengers by March 2026.

Passengers can now book flights to over 40 destinations across Loganair’s extensive 70-route network through the winter schedule. These include flights from Aberdeen to Manchester and Dublin, from Edinburgh to Bergen and Newquay, and flights to London Heathrow from Isle of Man and Sumburgh.

From October 26th, new routes from Southampton to Manchester and Manchester to Exeter will be added to the airline’s timetable, and capacity on Loganair’s popular Southampton to Edinburgh route increased from 49 to 72 passengers with the introduction of ATR-72 aircrafts.

In addition to the direct routes available through the Loganair network, the regional airline provider also facilitates onwards travel for passengers, with up to 40 flights per week into London Heathrow.

Passengers can benefit from Loganair’s partnerships with Emirates, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, Singapore Airlines and Aer Lingus securing onwards travel with one single ticket booking.

The seamless partnerships allow customers to check-in luggage once and benefit from onwards connectivity while collecting Avios on Loganair operated flights. Avios is collected as part of the airline’s rebranded loyalty programme, Loganair Loyalty.

As part of the flight price, Loganair guarantees up to 23kg luggage allowance included in the ticket price with a complementary in-flight service also provided.

Luke Lovegrove, chief commercial officer, Loganair said: “Many of our customers book flights for important dates months in advance – including Christmas – which is why we release our winter schedule early in the year to ensure people can plan for these dates and secure their travel as far in advance as they want.

“Our key regional hubs offer travel options from Aberdeen and Edinburgh to a range of leisure and business destinations including Bergen, Guernsey, and Newquay.

“We are also offering a range of inbound flights to Heathrow for passengers seeking to continue their travels from there, with flights from City of Derry airport, Kirkwall and Isle of Man included in our newly released schedule.”

Loganair is committed to connecting communities across the UK and beyond with its range of lifeline services, connectivity to business and leisure hubs in the UK and short-haul European flights.

With a focus on customer service and local connections, Loganair provides essential regional connectivity for leisure, business, and social travel.

Loganair was recently named by Which? as one of the UK’s top airlines. Loganair was awarded a five-star rating for its customer service.