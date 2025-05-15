London reaffirms its position as a hub for businesses to connect: Amex GBT

Panoramic, aerial view of the skyline of London with a motion blurred cruise ship passing under the lifted Tower Bridge during dusk, England

Amex GBT has launched its inaugural ‘Business Travel Pulse’ – a quarterly benchmark offering fresh insights into the evolving landscape of global business travel. The first pulse focuses on London and reveals the top sectors travelling into the city this year align with the UK government’s key growth driving sectors.

This highlights the way industries recognise the importance of meeting in person to secure investment – with the capital reaffirming its position as a hub for businesses to connect amid global uncertainty. Hotel booking figures in Q1 show financial services, professional services, IT and healthcare were the top industries staying in London for business (with growth remaining positive among multinationals in these sectors during the quarter).

Rank Industry 1 Financial Services & Insurance 2 Business & Professional Services 3 Information Technology 4 Pharma & Healthcare 5 Consumer Goods & Retail

The same pattern can be seen when looking at the industries meeting and holding events in London, with the energy sector playing a leading role:

Rank Industry 1 Pharma & Healthcare 2 Mining, Oil, Energy & Utilities 3 Consumer Goods & Retail 4 Information Technology 5 Financial Services & Insurance

The meetings and events sector is proving to be a significant economic driver for the UK economy. Recent data from UK Events Research shows conferences and meetings contribute £16.3bn – compared to £9.75bn from Sport & Entertainment, underscoring their crucial role in the nation’s economic growth.

Sara Andell, Director of Strategy, Amex GBT Consulting, explains: “London remains a priority destination on the global stage, with international businesses keen to capitalise on opportunities in the UK. Recent landmark trade agreements underscore the city’s role as a hub for meeting and dealmaking and it’s particularly interesting to see the growth in travel from emerging tech hubs like Helsinki and Bengaluru – further evidence of London’s magnetic pull for innovation-led industries.”