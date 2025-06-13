 LOT Polish Airlines to start flying to Malaga and Marrakesh  

LOT Polish Airlines to start flying to Malaga and Marrakesh  

Year-round service to Malaga from 15 January 2026 kicks off with four weekly flights;  Seasonal service to Marrakesh with two flights per week starts on 29 October 2025 

Airlines and Aviation
Portugal

Star Alliance member LOT Polish Airlines is expanding its route network further, with two new destinations, the world-famous Spanish seaside resort of Malaga and the fascinating city of Marrakesh in the Atlas  Mountains of Morocco. 

Malaga becomes LOT Polish Airlines’ third year-round destination in Spain  

Starting from 15 January 2026, LOT Polish Airlines will connect its global hub at Chopin Airport in Warsaw with beautiful  Malaga on Spain’s Costa del Sol. The airline will serve Malaga year-round and starts with four flights per week (Monday,  Thursday, Friday and Sunday), rising the frequency to six weekly services from 24 February 2025. The flights from Warsaw  will depart at 10:20h and arrive in Malaga 4:15 hours later. Departure of the return flights from Malaga will be at 15:35h. In  addition to Barcelona and Madrid, Malaga will become the third year-round connection to Spain by LOT Polish Airlines. Flights  will be operated by modern Boeing B737-800 aircraft offering two classes of service on board.

Malaga is a premier destination for international travellers as the city presents itself with an appealing mix out of history,  culture, shopping and leisure. Traces of the Roman and Moorish past are omnipresent in the streets, while the city honours  its most famous son, the painter Pablo Picasso. Malaga’s 16 beaches are legendary, with the most having been awarded the  prestigious Blue Flag for their clean water, high safety standards and excellent facilities. Food lovers will enjoy the fresh  Mediterranean cuisine with many vegetarian options.

Charming detour to North Africa 

Already from 29 October 2025, LOT Polish Airlines will serve the famous Moroccan royal city Marrakesh every Wednesday  and Saturday from its global hub in Warsaw. Flights of this seasonal service depart at 9:50h and arrive in Marrakesh at  14:35h local time after a 4:45-hour flight. LOT Polish Airlines operates Boeing B737-800 aircraft on the route with two  classes of service on board.

Marrakesh is a real gem for all travellers from India who want to add something special to their visit to Europe. With this convenient detour to North Africa, they can discover the charming “Red City” – nicknamed after the numerous buildings and  walls built with red clay bricks – including the old town with its countless winding alleyways. An unforgettable highlight is the  colourful hustle and bustle in the evening hours on the world-famous Djemaa el Fna square, when jugglers, flying traders,  storytellers, snake charmers, healers and many more come together.

“With Malaga and Marrakesh, we are continuing to expand our global route network. Just recently, we launched new services  to Malta and Reykjavik-Keflavik; Thessaloniki will follow on 17 June 2025,” says Amit Ray, Director India, DACH region, Italy +  Malta and Head of Global Corporate and Strategic Sales at LOT Polish Airlines. “We cordially invite all travellers from India to  discover Malaga and Marrakech with our new flight connections.”

 

 

