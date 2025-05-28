Lufthansa Collaborates with European Artists to Redefine the Travel Experience Through Design

What does creativity look like at 30,000 feet? Lufthansa is answering that question through a new collaboration with illustrators from Italy, Spain, the UK, and France. Their aim: to transform the new Lufthansa Allegris travel experience into works of art, inspired by the journey.

Launched in April 2025 with Italian illustrator Antonio Colomboni, the project continues in May with contributions from Diego Blanco (Spain) and Daniel Frost (UK). Later this year, Lufthansa will welcome artists from France and currently in discussions with several outstanding female illustrators.

Each artist from these key international markets brings their own visual language and personal interpretation of the Lufthansa Allegris experience, having flown the journey themselves. The resulting artwork is described as follows:

“Flying is like daydreaming. It’s a wonderful place for inspiration.” Daniel Frost (UK)



The cabin became… “a sort of living room, a super cosy atmosphere to draw and create in.” Diego Blanco (Spain)



“Travel is at the heart of everything. The source of my inspiration.” Antonio Colomboni (Italy) , whose piece features a couple drifting through a sky of clouds.



To document this creative journey, each artist was followed by a film crew capturing their journey from sketchbook to finished poster. These stories, scheduled for release throughout the summer, highlight how the aircraft cabin can be a source of inspiration as well as functional.

“Lufthansa Allegris offers every passenger their own personal space. With this variety of artworks, we illustrate how Allegris provides a highly individualised travel experience — tailored to your wishes and needs", says Michael Knapp, Head of Marketing Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Lufthansa Group.

Produced by Serviceplan Munich, the series is built on the strategic foundation of the Lufthansa ‘Yes’ platform and tailored to the Italian, Spanish, British, and French speaking audiences. Media planning and activation are led by Mindshare. Beyond digital channels, the artworks are also coming to life in the streets of Europe. During design events such as OFFF Festival in Barcelona and Milan Design Week, the designs are being showcased in public spaces for all to enjoy — from bus shelters and trams to large-scale murals.

The campaign will shortly add a French artist to the collaboration, asked to share their creative take on the Lufthansa Allegris journey, offering a new perspective from the skies. Discover their journeys on Lufthansa Insights: