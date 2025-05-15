LuxeGlamp expands to UAE with Landmark Eco-Tourism Project in Umm Al Quwain

Luxeglamp Eco-resorts, the pioneers of luxury glamping in India, has opened its first overseas glamping destination at Umm Al Quwain in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The company has announced the commencement of operations of LuxeGlamp UAQ, the UAE’s first dedicated eco-tourism glamping resort.
The project, the foundation stone for which was laid by Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Department of Tourism and Antiquities in Umm Al Quwain, signaling the emirate’s shared commitment to responsible and future-forward tourism, is located in the heart of the Umm Al Quwain Mangrove Reserve, offering ten glass-domed suites, each spanning nearly 1,000 square feet.
Antony Thomas, Founder and CEO of LuxeGlamp, said, “LuxeGlamp UAQ is a celebration of what Indian eco-luxury hospitality can achieve globally. We’re proud to share our nature-first design philosophy with the world. A highlight of the destination is Luxe Bistro. This stunning glass-domed fine-dining restaurant delivers a fusion of Indian, Middle Eastern, and Mediterranean cuisines, crafted with local and sustainable ingredients”.
Spread over 50 acres and with a build-up area of 3 acres is a first-of-its-kind project in the region, LuxeGlamp UAQ merges luxury hospitality with a strong commitment to environmental sustainability, redefining conscious travel in the Middle East. It is designed to offer a sustainable and luxurious glamping experience, becoming the regions most significant eco-tourism venture. These panoramic domes are meticulously designed to blend into the mangrove ecosystem and offer guests private plunge pools, wooden decks, saunas, and hammocks—all with uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf and surrounding mangroves.
The resort features Sustainability Highlights:
- 100% eco-conscious design: no permanent structures, no piling, and zero soil disturbance
- Solar-powered operation across the property
- Structures made from recyclable materials including tempered glass and aluminium
- Use of sustainable bamboo for 80% of wood applications
- No single-use plastics
- Interiors feature elegant Balinese design fused with local cultural elements
Founded by Indian entrepreneur Antony Thomas, LuxeGlamp has become a recognized name in India for its award-winning, eco-sensitive glamping retreats in India at Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu and Munnar in Kerala. With the launch of LuxeGlamp UAQ, the brand proudly steps onto the global stage, showcasing Indian innovation in sustainable tourism.