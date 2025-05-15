LuxeGlamp expands to UAE with Landmark Eco-Tourism Project in Umm Al Quwain

Luxeglamp Eco-resorts, the pioneers of luxury glamping in India, has opened its first overseas glamping destination at Umm Al Quwain in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The company has announced the commencement of operations of LuxeGlamp UAQ, the UAE’s first dedicated eco-tourism glamping resort.

The project, the foundation stone for which was laid by Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Department of Tourism and Antiquities in Umm Al Quwain, signaling the emirate’s shared commitment to responsible and future-forward tourism, is located in the heart of the Umm Al Quwain Mangrove Reserve, offering ten glass-domed suites, each spanning nearly 1,000 square feet.