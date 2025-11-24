Luxury Travel Redefined: Sustainability, Personalisation, and Hidden Gems

Luxury is evolving. Today’s high-end travellers expect sustainability, privacy, and deeply personalised experiences — all powered by invisible tech. This panel will reveal how luxury brands are using data, design, and digital to redefine exclusivity and future-proof their guest experience.

We bring you excerpts from the panel discussion on the topic 'The Future of Luxury: Personalisation, Purpose & Seamless Tech' taking place at TDM Global Summit Singapore 2025.

The session is being moderated by Phil Hoffmann AM, founder and executive director, Phil Hoffmann Travel, Panellists include: Francesco Galli Zugaro, owner, Aqua Expeditions; Krystal Tan H L, founder & director, Blue Sky Escapes; Paul Gorman, general manager, Luxury Escapes; Christine Galle, founder and CEO, Heavens Portfolio

Experiences driving the market

Elaborating on what they have seen post-COVID in their respective areas, Christine Galle said: "The first wave was the travel rush, everybody wanted to get out. The second wave was of more settled travel. In the first wave, it really did not matter what it cost by the second wave, people were okay with a higher cost for better experience driven activities. And now in the third wave, its moved to what are my 'take-aways' from this travel."

Krystal Tan H L added: "People are travelling more and for longer, they are opting for slow travel and spending more." Paul Gorman said: "Revenge travel was used widely, that was added to by destinations coming online at various paces. Today the youth are spending more on their holiday. So as travel providers we need to articulate an experience for a digital platform to get that millennium traveller. Try and understand how to engage them best."

Exploring Luxury

Phil Hoffmann AM queried the panellists on what experiences do luxury travellers want today? Paul Gorman said that in terms of hotels, most greenfield projects are moving towards luxury, different levels of luxury. Francesco added that curated experiences for different client are becoming relevant, their clients were not not essentially cruisers, maybe safari goers, wildlife enthusiasts, it no longer makes sense to stay focussed on the original travellers.

Christine Galle said that HNI continue to travel, more collaboration is required to identify and cater to this segment. Maybe the brands are not in the travel segment but they are trying to speak to the same audience. Affinity with brands coming together, collaboration between small operators coming together. Meanwhile Krystal Tan H L added that authenticity and wellness are becoming increasingly relevant to luxury. This segment is growing tremendously.

Focussing on identifying and growing talent, she said: If you are not nurturing the people and they are not growing with the brand it would be detrimental for the brand with people leaving. People put the trust and we need to understand peoples emotional need so we provide well."

Experience the "Unexplored"

Giving a different perspective to overcome over tourism with unique experiences, Francesco added: "W e look for places without infrastructure, we don't need harbour's or marinas, our ships anchor in a remote Bay. I just came back back from a 21 night expedition to the remote region of West Papua, where we took three groups of guests for seeing the Agatha region , to see the Asmat tribes in West Papua. And you know, to get there was a Singapore- Jakarta flight, Sarong connecting to Kaimana , and then a two day navigation all the way to Agatha region. S o you can imagine that that's the kind of experiences that I love to deliver, and that we will obviously shy away from any destination that caters to anything more than what our ships can."

Designing travel experiences to reduce Over Tourism