At the prestigious Surajkund International Fair, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is proudly presenting its rich and diverse cultural heritage as the Theme State. Visitors are being offered an immersive experience of the state’s traditional handicrafts, folk music, and authentic local cuisine. On Monday, the fair witnessed captivating cultural performances from Madhya Pradesh, including the inspiring play Baiju Bawra and the theatrical drama Rani Durgavati, both of which left the audience mesmerized.

On this occasion, Principal Secretary, Tourism, Culture, and Religious Trusts & Endowments Department, and Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Shiv Shekhar Shukla, stated: “Through this grand event, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is further strengthening its commitment to preserving and promoting its cultural heritage, ensuring that the state’s unique traditions gain global recognition.”

The Surajkund Fair serves as a significant platform for promoting art, crafts, and cultural diversity. Madhya Pradesh Tourism’s participation is enhancing the recognition of the state’s rich traditions on both national and international levels.

This international event has already witnessed cultural performances from 31 countries. Among the key highlights on Monday was the play Baiju Bawra, which paid tribute to the legendary music maestro of Madhya Pradesh. The play featured a vibrant portrayal of Baiju Bawra’s contributions to Indian classical music through dance, singing, and dramatized sequences, bringing to life the glorious history of Indian music.

Adding to the grandeur of the event, the theatrical presentation of Rani Durgavati paid homage to the valiant queen, a symbol of courage in Indian history. The performance, beautifully blending drama, music, and dance, depicted Rani Durgavati’s fearless battle against invaders, captivating the audience with its powerful storytelling and emotive execution.

The Surajkund Mela, renowned as one of the world’s largest craft fairs, serves as a vibrant platform for cultural exchange and appreciation of India’s artistic diversity. As the Theme State, the participation of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board underscores its commitment to preserving and promoting its rich traditions on both national and global platforms.