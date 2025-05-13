Make Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit your preferred address on bustling Sukhumvit Road

A leading name among Sukhumvit luxury hotels, Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit is the ideal choice for a memorable stay in the vibrant, chic and energizing Sukhumvit Road area. The BTS Skytrain is a short stroll away, the bustling dining and entertainment neighbourhood of Thong Lo is right next door, and major shopping and business enclaves are within easy reach. And now is as good a time as any to make a 5 star hotel in Sukhumvit your address, with an enticing long stay offer to be had at Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit.

Stay A Little Longer And Save Bigger Take advantage of Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit’s long stay rate, for a minimum stay of three to seven nights and with exclusive savings to enjoy – a 20 percent discount on food and beverage, laundry and the hotel spa. Complimentary cancellation is possible up to 24 hours before your stay. Book the long stay rate at https://www.marriott.com/offers/stay-longer-save-more-off-133725/bkkms-bangkok-marriott-hotel-sukhumvit.

Uncomplicated Comfort In Stylish Rooms And Suites The rooms and suites at Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit offer uncomplicated comfort in a stylish and spacious environment. With views of the surrounding Sukhumvit area, they are well appointed with a writing/work desk, TV with cable/satellite and premium movie channels, wireless internet, mini bar, mini fridge, coffee/tea maker, in-room safe, hair dryer, and iron and ironing board. The choice of room categories includes: Guest room 1 King; Guest room 2 Double; Guest room 1 King, High floor; Guest room 2 Double, High floor; Guest room 1 King, High floor with Executive Lounge access; Guest room 2 Double, High floor with Executive Lounge access; 1 Bedroom Executive Suite; 2 Bedroom Suite; and 2 Bedroom Presidential Suite. The suites – which boast elegant marble bathrooms and soundproof windows – come with access to the Executive Lounge on the hotel’s 40th floor. This is open throughout the day from 6.30am til 10pm and offers various luxury perks and exclusive privileges. There’s complimentary food, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as business services available and high-speed Wi-Fi.

Superb Dining Choices An award-winning steakhouse, a fabulous rooftop bar, an all-day dining restaurant, and a dessert shop where the deliciously sweet treats are handmade. The culinary choice at Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit is superb. Octave Rooftop Lounge & Bar One of Bangkok’s most stunning rooftop dining, bar and entertainment locations, Octave Rooftop Lounge & Bar offers breathtaking views, exquisite cuisine and a vibrant, energizing ambiance. This spectacular spot is open from 5pm til 2am.

57th Street Open from 6am til 11pm for breakfast, lunch and dinner, 57th Street boasts a delicious menu inspired by traditional Thai recipes. The District Grill Room & Bar At The District Grill Room & Bar, guests can savour the tantalising flavours of quality steaks and succulent seafood, as well as a celebrated Sunday brunch. This award-winning grill room blends comfort and exceptional service, with a twist on fine dining. It’s open from 5pm til 11pm Monday to Saturday, and on Sunday from 12pm til 3pm and 5pm til 11pm.

Chocolate Cake Company (CCco.) For those with a sweet tooth, the Chocolate Cake Company (CCco.) is a must-visit. Open from 7am til 7pm, it’s renowned for the delectable array of treats on offer that tantalise the tastebuds. Each delicious item is handcrafted by CCco.’s skilled pastry chefs, from rich chocolate cakes to delicate pastries. Azure Pool Lounge & Bar High above Sukhumvit, the Azure Pool Lounge & Bar is a refreshing oasis where guests can enjoy various drinks and cocktails alongside the rooftop pool. Open from 9am til 7pm, there’s also appetizers, salads and pizzas to dine on while taking in the panoramic views.

Sukhumvit Luxury Experiences Make the most of your 5 star hotel in Sukhumvit experience, at Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit’s spectacular rooftop swimming pool, rejuvenating spa and energizing fitness centre. Anne Semonin At Anne Semonin spa, guests can discover the essence of relaxation in a welcoming and inspirational atmosphere. The spa menu includes soothing massages, revitalising body scrubs, facials, manicures and pedicures, and customizable spa treatment packages. Couples massages are available, and there are separate men’s and women’s lounges.