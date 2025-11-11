Malaysia Airlines expands ‘BST programme’ with new domestic and regional destinations

Malaysia Airlines has expanded its Bonus Side Trip (BST) programme to include Kuching as the latest destination under its premium stopover offering. In collaboration with the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), this marks the eighth domestic destination available to international travellers transiting through Kuala Lumpur, enhancing Malaysia’s appeal as a multi-destination gateway.

The BST programme offers eligible international passengers transiting through Kuala Lumpur the opportunity to explore an additional Malaysian domestic destination with zero base fare, paying only the applicable taxes. With the addition of Kuching, travellers can now choose from eight domestic destinations, including Kuala Terengganu, Langkawi, Penang, Johor Bahru, Kota Kinabalu, Alor Setar, and Kuantan, each offering a unique glimpse into Malaysia’s vibrant culture, natural beauty, and rich heritage – all within a single itinerary.

In addition to domestic offerings, Malaysia Airlines has expanded the BST programme to include three exciting new regional destinations operated by sister airline Firefly –Krabi (KBV), Siem Reap (SAI), and Cebu (CEB). Available to book and travel until 31 December 2025, these limited-time additions further strengthen Malaysia Aviation Group’s (MAG) commitment to providing greater connectivity, flexibility, and convenience across its growing regional network, while showcasing the strong synergy between Malaysia Airlines and Firefly in delivering a seamless travel experience.

Dersenish Aresandiran, Chief Commercial Officer of Airlines from MAG, said: “Through the Bonus Side Trip programme, we are pleased to offer international travellers the opportunity to discover more of Malaysia in a single journey. The inclusion of Kuching reflects our commitment to showcasing the nation’s rich diversity while strengthening our collaboration with STB to position Sarawak as a key stopover destination. Expanding the programme for a limited-time to include Krabi, Siem Reap, and Cebu operated by Firefly, further demonstrates our dedication to enhancing travel flexibility, regional connectivity, and customer choice. This initiative also supports the government’s tourism agenda and efforts to boost inbound travel ahead of Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026).”

The latest additions underscore Malaysia Airlines’ commitment to strengthening Malaysia’s tourism ecosystem and promoting greater connectivity across its domestic network. Through the partnership, both Malaysia Airlines and STB seek to inspire international visitors to extend their journey by discovering Sarawak’s diverse cultural heritage, lush rainforests, and unique biodiversity.

Beyond expanding its BST programme, Malaysia Airlines remains committed to making travel easier and more connected for passengers, offering a seamless experience from check-in to arrival. Travellers in the airline’s award-winning Economy Class can also pre-book their preferred meals or enjoy the Best of Asia menu featuring authentic regional flavours such as Vietnamese Gà Kho Tàu — fragrant caramelised chicken with jasmine rice and fresh greens — available until 31 December 2025 on selected flights from Kuala Lumpur to Sabah, Sarawak and regional destinations.

Enrich members can also enjoy 5 per cent off fares, while new members can register for free and begin earning Enrich Points immediately. Bookings made directly via the Malaysia Airlines’ website or mobile app also unlock added perks, including exclusive fares, child discounts, flexible booking options, and seamless point earning and redemption.