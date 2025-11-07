Malaysia Airlines Inspires Travellers with the “Time for Malaysia Airlines” Campaign

As the holiday and festive season approaches, Malaysia Airlines is inspiring travellers from around the world to plan their year-end holidays and 2026 adventures through the latest phase of its Time for Malaysia Airlines campaign.

From now until 20 November 2025, the campaign offers an exclusive discount of up to 20% for travel through 31 August 2026. Travellers can explore Malaysia Airlines' extensive network across Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe — from sun-soaked beach escapes in Kota Kinabalu and Phuket to winter wonderlands and festive celebrations in London, Tokyo, and Sydney, as well as vibrant city getaways in Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Kolkata. Beyond great fares, travellers can also enjoy 15% off extra baggage across all cabin classes, encouraging them to embrace the season of travel, journey in comfort, reconnect with loved ones, and experience the warmth of Malaysian Hospitality.

Elevating the Experience of Premium Travel

For travellers seeking the finer side of flying, Malaysia Airlines' Business Class offers a refined balance of sophistication and comfort — a standard that has seen the airline named among the Top Three for Best Business Class and Best Airline Lounge at the Business Traveller Asia-Pacific Awards 2025. From spacious lie-flat seats to Chef-on-Call gourmet dining and the welcoming MH Signature Drink, every detail is designed to deliver a truly premium experience. Guests enjoy priority check-in, generous baggage allowances, and access to the Golden Lounge and partner lounges worldwide — perfect sanctuaries to unwind before a journey.

Experience Comfort That Feels Like Home

Travelling in Economy Class is made even more enjoyable through the thoughtful touches that define Malaysian Hospitality. Recognised as the Best Economy Class at the Business Traveller Asia-Pacific Awards 2025, Malaysia Airlines continues to elevate comfort with ergonomically designed A330neo seats, warm service, and flavourful meals. Passengers can enjoy an immersive experience through 13.3-inch 4K entertainment screens with Bluetooth connectivity, complete with a dedicated Kids Mode and parental controls for families travelling with little ones. Young travellers can also look forward to the airline's Kid's Giveaway Pack, filled with colouring books, stickers, and toys to keep them entertained throughout the journey. Complementing the experience, passengers can pre-book their preferred meals or savour the Best of Asia menu featuring authentic regional flavours such as Vietnamese Gà Kho Tàu — a fragrant caramelised chicken dish served with jasmine rice and fresh greens — available from 1 November to 31 December 2025 on selected flights from Kuala Lumpur to Sabah, Sarawak, and regional destinations.

To make the journey even more rewarding, passengers transiting through KLIA Terminal 1 can enjoy a Bonus Side Trip (BST), unlocking the chance to explore one of eight exciting Malaysian destinations at no extra cost. From the stunning beaches of Langkawi to the cultural heritage of Sarawak, the lush rainforests of Kuantan, or the vibrant cityscape of Johor Bahru, this offer allows travellers to immerse themselves in Malaysia's breathtaking landscapes and world-renowned cuisine - all within one trip.

In addition to domestic offerings, Malaysia Airlines has expanded the BST programme to include three exciting new regional destinations operated by sister airline Firefly –Krabi (KBV), Siem Reap (SAI), and Cebu (CEB). Available for sale and travel until 31 December 2025, this limited-time additions further strengthen Malaysia Aviation Group's (MAG) commitment to providing greater connectivity, flexibility, and convenience across its growing regional network, while showcasing the strong synergy between Malaysia Airlines and Firefly in delivering a seamless travel experience.

Enrich members can look forward to exclusive rewards, including an additional 5% discount and special redemption offers throughout the campaign period. Travellers are encouraged to sign up for free at enrich.malaysiaairlines.com to unlock flight redemptions, lifestyle rewards, and exclusive benefits across Malaysia Airlines and its partners. Recognised as the Best Frequent Flyer Programme at the Business Traveller Asia-Pacific Awards 2025, Enrich continues to reward loyal travellers with meaningful privileges and experiences that make every journey more rewarding.

Travellers can book their journeys through the Malaysia Airlines website at malaysiaairlines.com, via the Malaysia Airlines mobile app, or through authorised travel agents worldwide.