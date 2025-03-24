Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) announced the acquisition of 30 new aircraft directly from The Boeing Company on Friday, 21st March.

These new aircraft are part of MAG’s fleet modernisation strategy, and the order includes 18 Boeing 737-8 and 12 Boeing 737-10 aircraft powered by the CFM International LEAP-1B engines, with options for 30 more 737 aircraft.

A commemorative ceremony graced by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was held in Putrajaya to mark the acquisition.

MAG has an existing order for 25 Boeing 737-8 aircraft through a long-term lease with Air Lease Corporation, with 11 already delivered and the rest scheduled for delivery by 2027.

Currently, the aviation firm operates a fleet of 113 aircraft system-wide, including 42 Boeing 737-800s under Malaysia Airlines and five under Firefly.

A strategic move

This move reinforces MAG’s position as a competitive and agile aviation group while strengthening its role in enhancing regional connectivity across key markets.

The introduction of the Boeing 737-10 will also mark a significant milestone, as it will be the first narrowbody aircraft in its fleet to feature lie-flat Business Class seats, elevating the premium travel experience on regional routes.

With these new additions, MAG will gradually phase out the older generation Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by Malaysia Airlines, aiming for a modernised narrowbody fleet of 55 Boeing 737-8 and Boeing 737-10 aircraft by 2030.

According to MAG group managing director Izham Ismail: “The Boeing 737 has been a cornerstone of our fleet since 1969, with the introduction of the first 737-100 during the Malaysia-Singapore Airlines era. It has since played a vital role in supporting the growth of our national airline. The selection of the 737-8 and 737-10 reflects a careful evaluation of our long-term growth strategy, ensuring we have the right aircraft to meet evolving market demands. These next-generation aircraft offer greater fuel efficiency, extended range, and enhanced passenger comfort. By balancing operational needs with an elevated travel experience, we are strengthening our commitment to delivering a seamless and enjoyable journey for our passengers.

Ismail added that the investment represents a bold step in securing MAG’s future, enhancing its ability to respond to market opportunities, drive greater value across our operations, and support the broader aviation ecosystem.

He said: “It also enables us to future-proof our fleet, ensuring we remain competitive, adaptable, and well-positioned for sustainable growth.”