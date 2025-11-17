Mandarin Oriental Drops Anchor in Jeddah Central With a New Red Sea Waterfront Icon

Mandarin Oriental has announced a major expansion of its Middle East presence with a new luxury hotel and branded residences set to open in Jeddah Central in 2030, marking one of the most significant hospitality commitments yet to Saudi Arabia’s rapidly evolving Red Sea coast. The project, developed in partnership with Jeddah Central Development Company, will anchor the heart of Jeddah Central, the city’s flagship waterfront regeneration district featuring a world-class marina, upscale residential zones, cultural venues and four major landmarks including an opera house, oceanarium, museum and stadium.

Positioned directly on the shoreline, the new Mandarin Oriental will offer uninterrupted views of the Red Sea and form a key component of the neighbourhood’s luxury and lifestyle portfolio. Designed by global architecture firm KPF, the low-rise, low-density development is intended as a contemporary urban sanctuary that blends coastal tranquillity with cultural expression. KPF Principal Bruce Fisher said the vision was to create a destination where “locally inspired architectural tradition harmonises with a contemporary waterside experience, harnessing the energy of the marina and the calm of the Red Sea.”

The hotel will feature 140 guestrooms and suites, alongside 115 fully serviced apartments designed for long-stay guests. A further 187 branded residences—ranging from two to four bedrooms—will form a major residential component, offering private amenities such as a lounge, cinema, library, entertainment spaces, a golf simulator, children’s club, swimming pool and fitness centre, all supported by Mandarin Oriental’s personalised service.

The property will also introduce five dining concepts, including signature Mandarin Oriental gastronomic experiences, along with extensive events facilities anchored by a large ballroom. Wellness will remain a core pillar, with The Spa at Mandarin Oriental providing a full suite of holistic, beauty and therapeutic treatments. A fully serviced kids club and creche will cater to younger guests, reinforcing the development’s family-friendly positioning.

Laurent Kleitman, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental, said the Jeddah project reflects the brand’s confidence in Saudi Arabia’s accelerating tourism landscape. “KPF’s architectural vision, rooted in sustainability and a deep sense of place, aligns perfectly with Mandarin Oriental’s values of craftsmanship and design excellence,” he noted. “Following the success of Mandarin Oriental, Riyadh, this new development underscores Saudi Arabia’s growing appeal as a destination for luxury hospitality and cultural exchange.”

Eng. Ahmed Al Sulaim, CEO of Jeddah Central Development Company, described the partnership as a key milestone in shaping the district into a global coastal destination. “Mandarin Oriental will be one of the flagship luxury hotels within Jeddah Central, supporting our commitment to redefining urban living on the Red Sea coast and positioning Jeddah as a leading destination for business, leisure and culture,” he said.

Jeddah, which attracts around six million visitors annually, is rapidly emerging as one of Saudi Arabia’s most important tourism, cultural and economic hubs. The arrival of Mandarin Oriental signals not only a major enhancement of the city’s luxury hospitality offering but also growing international confidence in the long-term potential of Jeddah Central as a new global waterfront landmark.