Maria Beatriz Sajon is Virtuoso’s new general manager in Continental Europe

Sajon brings extensive global experience and acumen to her new role

Appointments
Europe
Luxury and experiential travel network Virtuoso recently appointed Maria Beatriz “Bea” Sajon as its new general manager in Continental Europe. 

Luxury and experiential travel network Virtuoso recently appointed Maria Beatriz “Bea” Sajon as its new general manager in Continental Europe. 

Sajon’s appointment reinforces Virtuoso’s commitment to investing in the growth of Continental Europe, as she brings a wealth of international experience, strategic acumen and a deep understanding of the Virtuoso network.

She steps into the role as Hanna Hinz exits, and the latter’s leadership played a pivotal role in establishing Continental Europe as a distinct market within Virtuoso’s global structure, laying a strong foundation for future success. 

Sajon will be relocating from Miami to Europe, bringing her closer to the region she now serves as well as her new team. 

This appointment marks an exciting chapter for Virtuoso’s continued global expansion and strengthens its ability to serve members and partners in a rapidly evolving luxury travel landscape.

During the transition, Sajon will continue to oversee the Latin America & Caribbean (LAC) region. 

Senior vice-president for global operations Michael Londregan remarked: “Bea brings not only a global perspective and operational rigor but also the cultural fluency and human connection that are at the core of Virtuoso. Her established record in building success in diverse markets makes her an ideal leader to help Virtuoso realise the potential of the Continental Europe market.”

A strategic appointment 

With Sajon now bringing her strong leadership skills to Continental Europe, Virtuoso looks to accelerate growth across the region by continuing to deepen relationships with the network’s members and partners, strengthening market engagement and driving innovation through tailored regional strategies and solutions. 

She previously served as Virtuoso’s general manager for Latin America and the Caribbean from 2023, heading up one of the organisation’s most established regions. 

During that time, Sajon successfully launched the Regional Preferred Partner Program, which now encompasses 28 companies and serves as a complement to Virtuoso’s Global Preferred Partner Program. 

She introduced Virtuoso, The Book, an annual collectible publication featuring inspirational content and paid placements by world-renowned luxury jewelry and watch brands that wanted to reach influential travellers throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. 

Sajon also elevated member engagement through a roster of events across the region that brought together members and partners through networking and professional development opportunities. 

