Marie Kondo gets into Klook’s new campaign The Best You

World-renowned tidying expert Marie Kondo has inspired many to find out what sparks joy in their life using the KonMari method, developed by Marie herself, to transform their cluttered homes into spaces of serenity and inspiration.

Now, the tables have turned as Kondo found herself navigating a new landscape with tidiness taking a backseat to the beautiful chaos of family following the birth of her third child.

Today, she embarks on a journey with Klook to rediscover joy in a new, messier chapter of life in their latest campaign, The Best You.

Excited about this new development, Kondo enthusiastically declared: “I'm coming back to where it all started, to discover what can spark joy in this new phase of my life through travel and embracing life's beautiful surprises.”

Looking for the Best YOU

Klook invites people to reconnect with the emotional purpose behind travel, reframing travel as more than a getaway, and centres on the idea that discovery of places, people, and parts of ourselves has the power to bring out our best selves.

With this purpose in mind, Kondo, who sought inspiration and a deeper connection to her roots, embarked on a transformative journey back to Japan, where she embraced experiences outside the meticulous world of tidying.

From finding focus by channeling her inner samurai, dancing in a robot suit, and embracing imperfections in a traditional kintsugi workshop, these diverse encounters paint a picture of a woman open to rediscovering herself through unexpected avenues.

In her search for her better self, Kondo found a powerful connection with kintsugi, a traditional Japanese technique for repairing broken ceramic objects that translates to ‘gold’ (kin 金) and ‘joining’ (tsugi 継ぎ), breathing new life and appreciation into their imperfections.

As she puts it: “Kintsugi is very much in line with the cleanliness of the KonMari Method. What do you leave in each house? What kind of beauty do you feel? Some people have completely different sensibilities, and that is to recognize the beauty of your own house as it is. That is the goal of the Konmari Method, so I was very happy to be able to share the same philosophy. I've always been focused on balance and finding joy, not perfection. I found peace in accepting my imperfection. That gives me new energy to try new things. I hope others feel encouraged to do the same.”

For Kondo, her personal concept of her best self is a person who always listens to what her heart says and follows it, and knows what sparks joy for her.

As she puts it: “Now, I want to always be open to new experiences, to never stop searching for things that touch my heart.

Beyond the traveller’s checklist

Kondo’s journey into self-rediscovery underscores a profound truth: travel isn't solely about checking off destinations or capturing picture-perfect moments.

Instead, it's a powerful catalyst for self-discovery, an opportunity to embrace new experiences, and ultimately find a deeper, more authentic version of ourselves amidst the journey.

Through Klook’s The Best You, travel is more than a getaway: it’s a gateway to becoming the version of yourself you didn’t know you were looking for.