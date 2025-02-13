Marina Bay Sands’ ultra-luxe Paiza Collection has achieved the distinguished Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating.

The rating is seen as a nod towards the luxury transformation taking place at the iconic integrated resort.

In the Forbes Travel Guide evaluation report, independent inspectors complimented frontline employees’ dedication to providing world-class service across wide-ranging touchpoints including arrival and departure services, guest comfort and convenience, housekeeping, and hotel dining.

During their anonymous stay, the inspectors found that Team Members showed genuine interest in guests and demonstrated initiative, for example with butlers tailoring itineraries for guests to experience the art installations around the integrated resort as well as the rest of the city and presenting pastries to guests upon departure.

The milestone achievement comes at a time when the Paiza Collection, first unveiled in late 2023, was fully rolled out to VIP guests upon its completion in November 2024.

Marina Bay Sands joins an elite group, together with three other hotels in Singapore and a total of 1,548 hotels globally, with the coveted Five-Star status.

A notable achievement

Marina Bay Sands senior vice-president and chief hospitality officer Tane Picken remarked that The Paiza Collection achieved the rating within its first year in operation.

Picken said: “This is a nod towards our significant commitment to the future of luxury hospitality. Over the past few years, we’ve made a strategic investment into elevating our hospitality experience, from the product to design excellence and service delivery. This industry recognition will spur us to continue delivering an outstanding experience that is setting new benchmarks in luxury travel.”

Marina Bay Sands’ ongoing transformation has seen the launch of two hotel collections: The Paiza Collection and The Sands Collection:

Between them, they offer approximately 1,850 rooms, including 775 suites.

A major focus of the transformation has been on increasing the number of suites to cater to increasing demand for luxury travel, to 775 suites from 180.

The Paiza Collection, in particular, is dedicated to the property’s most distinguished guests, with best-in-class suites and exceptional service offered by in-house butlers.

A standout of the highest standard

Forbes Travel Guide’s president for standards and ratings Amanda Frasier pointed out that Marina Bay Sands continues to be a standout property, making it to the Guide’s annual list for an 11th consecutive year.

Frasier said: “As the demand and focus on uniquely curated experiences continues to rise, we are proud to now welcome The Paiza Collection at Marina Bay Sands as one of our newest Five-Star award winners. The hotel notably earned this recognition within its first year of operation and we send our congratulations to the entire staff and leadership on these well-earned and significant achievements.”

Regarded as the industry’s global benchmark for luxury hospitality, the independent Forbes Travel Guide assesses luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, and ocean cruises based on over 900 exacting standards.