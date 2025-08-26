Marriott Bonvoy enters strategic partnership with Shinsegae Duty Free

Marriott International’s travel platform Marriott Bonvoy recently entered a strategic partnership with South Korean duty-free operator Shinsegae Duty Free.

This collaboration was designed to deliver greater points-earning opportunities and differentiated rewards to members of both loyalty programs.

As Marriott Bonvoy’s first-ever duty free collaboration, the initiative seamlessly connects global hospitality with premium duty-free retail, enriching the everyday journey for members through meaningful rewards, whether they travel or shop.

According to Marriott International’s area vice-president for South Korea, Vietnam, and the Philippines Duke Nam: “We are extremely excited to collaborate with Shinsegae Duty Free in South Korea for Marriott Bonvoy’s very first global strategic duty-free partnership. Today’s launch reflects our commitment to creating meaningful touchpoints for our members beyond hotel stays. Together with Shinsegae Duty Free, we are connecting lifestyle and travel in a way that is uniquely rewarding, immersive, and distinctly Marriott Bonvoy.”

Hojin Yang, vice-president of the sales division of Shinsegae added: “Through this strategic partnership with Marriott Bonvoy, we aim to maximize customer satisfaction by combining Marriott’s global network with Shinsegae Duty Free’s curated, customer-centric services. By offering integrated benefits such as membership tier matching and points earning, we are creating a differentiated experience that connects shopping and travel. We will continue to explore growth opportunities that provide even greater value to our members.”

A timely development

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in expanding Marriott Bonvoy’s lifestyle and rewards ecosystem in South Korea.

Following its existing points transfer partnership with Hana Bank, Marriott Bonvoy is now broadening its presence by offering members the ability to earn and redeem points through everyday activities like shopping.

Globally, the programme continues to evolve into a more integrated and meaningful part of members’ daily lives.

More points to earn

From today, 26th August, Marriott Bonvoy members will earn two points for every KRW 1,000 spent at Shinsegae Duty Free offline and online stores, once the purchase is completed and picked up; members can earn up to 1,000 points per month.

The collaboration also introduces tier matching across both programs, allowing members to enjoy elevated experiences across both brands.

Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite members will be matched to Shinsegae Duty Free Black status, while Platinum, Titanium, and Ambassador Elite members will receive Shinsegae Duty Free VIP status. Shinsegae Black and VIP members will receive Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite status.

To celebrate the launch, a limited-time pop-up store will be hosted at the Shinsegae Duty Free Myeongdong store beginning today until 4th September.

The travel-themed space, designed to capture the spirit of travel with Marriott Bonvoy, invites visitors to learn more about the membership program and its rewards.

Visitors who enroll in Marriott Bonvoy on-site will receive a welcome gift, available in limited quantities each day, and all customers who link their Marriott Bonvoy and Shinsegae Duty Free accounts will enjoy additional rewards.