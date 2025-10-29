Marriott International inks agreement with Frasers Hospitality

Marriott International Inc signed an agreement with Frasers Hospitality to bring The Luxury Collection to Singapore’s city center earlier today, 29th October.

This new agreement reinforces both companies’ commitment to elevating luxury hospitality in one of Asia’s most dynamic gateway destinations.

The property, currently operating as InterContinental Singapore, will undergo a conversion and is expected to join The Luxury Collection portfolio in January 2026.

Poised to become the second Luxury Collection property in Singapore, and the first in the city center, the hotel is set to invite guests to discover a uniquely local expression of luxury steeped in the city’s storied heritage and modern vibrancy.

The signing underscores Marriott’s strategic expansion in Singapore, complementing its portfolio of celebrated luxury brands including The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, W Hotels, and EDITION.

Luxury in the heart of Singapore

According to Oriol Montal, Marriott International's regional vice-president for the luxury segment in the Asia Pacific: “We are pleased to collaborate with Frasers Hospitality to bring The Luxury Collection to the heart of Singapore, a gateway city that continues to inspire global travelers with its blend of tradition and modernity. This signing underscores our confidence in Singapore and our commitment to growing our luxury footprint in this world-class city. The hotel will be part of our award-winning Marriott Bonvoy travel program, offering members more opportunities to enjoy exceptional stays and exclusive experiences.”

Meanwhile, Frasers Hospitality executive director Jason Leong expressed pride at the InterContinental Singapore joining The Luxury Collection, essentially serving as a refined gateway to Singapore, where timeless elegance meets authentic exploration.

Leong said: “This transformation reflects our continued investment in unlocking the hotel’s distinctive potential, strengthening our competitive edge and setting new benchmarks in Singapore’s luxury hospitality landscape. We remain firmly rooted in the unique identity and heritage that distinguish this hotel, even as we embark on a thoughtfully curated evolution to enhance its legacy while aligning with the elevated standards of The Luxury Collection.”

An exceptional property

Expected to open as The Luxury Collection in January 2026, the hotel will feature 406 elegantly appointed guestrooms and suites, starting from 38 square meters and thoughtfully designed to blend contemporary comfort with timeless sophistication.

Nestled in the heart of Singapore’s vibrant Bras Basah–Bugis arts and cultural district, the hotel is located within the landmark Bugis Junction mixed-use development.

Surrounded by a rich tapestry of heritage enclaves such as Kampong Glam and Arab Street, and connected directly to Bugis MRT Station, it offers guests seamless access to Singapore’s historic charm and modern energy.

Planned facilities include a fitness center, an outdoor swimming pool, and six distinctive dining and social venues, including an all-day dining restaurant, lobby lounge, and a pool bar.

The property is also slated to offer approximately 1,000 square meters of flexible event space, including a 540-square-meter ballroom, providing an elegant setting for both corporate gatherings and social celebrations.