 Mekong Kingdoms to offer exclusive private sailings

Mekong Kingdoms to offer exclusive private sailings

The luxury river cruise provider is all set to take guests on an unforgettable Mekong voyage

River Cruising
Laos

This summer, Mekong Kingdoms invites travellers to experience the majestic Mekong in the most exclusive way possible with the launch of private charters aboard Bohème, the brand's luxurious 50-metre river cruiser. 

Available from June to September, the new offering allows families and groups to take over the entire vessel for an unforgettable three-night journey from the UNESCO World Heritage town of Luang Prabang to Xayaboury and back. 

Designed for multigenerational gatherings, milestone trips and memorable reunions with friends, Bohème's Private Charter package promises total privacy, personalised service, and immersive cultural exploration in effortless comfort. 

Luxury on the water

With 13 beautifully designed suites and space for up to 26 guests, Bohème offers all the charm of a floating grand residence, complete with butler service, cultural excursions, onboard spa treatments and world-class dining. 

The lead guest can unwind in the expansive 60-square-metre Royal Suite, featuring a sumptuous freestanding bath and a private balcony, the perfect vantage point to watch jungle-clad hills, tranquil villages and sacred riverbanks drift by.

The three-night, all-inclusive itinerary includes gourmet meals paired with wines from across the globe, complimentary airport transfers and the chance to enjoy pre- or post-cruise stays at Avani+ Luang Prabang at preferential rates. 

Children and infants are warmly welcomed, with family-friendly excursions, open-plan living spaces, and flexible dining.

An immersive adventure

Along the way, guests will journey to the sacred Pak Ou Caves where thousands of devotional images rest deep within limestone grottoes. 

They can immerse themselves in local craftsmanship by making traditional handmade Saa paper from mulberry bark and flowers in Ban Xang Khong and try their hand at Laotian pottery techniques in the artisan village of Ban Chan Neua. 

Nature lovers will enjoy a refreshing dip beneath the turquoise cascades of the Kuang Si Waterfalls, while animal enthusiasts can meet friendly residents and support local initiatives at the Laos Buffalo Dairy Farm.

On board, days unfold at a gentle pace: early morning birdwatching, riverbank yoga, spa therapies, cocktail classes, and indulgent long-table dinners beneath the stars. 

Every moment is tailored to the group's preferences, with a crew of 20 that includes a cruise manager, head chef, spa therapist and tour guide to a seamless and deeply personalised experience.

Rates start from US$33,600 for three nights, based on a minimum of eight cabins on a full charter basis. Bookings are now open for travel between June and September 2025.

For those seeking a longer and more immersive journey, the Private Charter package is also available during the high season from October to March. 

The five-night itinerary sails between Luang Prabang and the capital city of Vientiane with rates starting from US$68,000, based on a minimum booking of ten cabins.

Most Read
Most Read
