Michellegoesthere’s Michelle Cabrera set to speak at Extraordinary Travel Festival III

The Extraordinary Travel Festival (ETF) announced that digital storyteller Michelle Cabrera will be speaking at its third edition which runs from 22nd to 25th October in Bangkok, Thailand.

The woman behind the Instagram and TikTok account @michellegoesthere has earned a significant online following thanks to her honest and unflinching storytelling.

According to ETF co-founder Ric Gazarian: “Michelle represents a new wave of travel storytelling. She doesn’t sell you a fantasy. She takes you into the chaos, the beauty, and the uncertainty that define real adventure. Her voice is one the ETF community will deeply connect with.”

One-way ticket to adventure

Cabrera’s journey began not with a bucket list or a plan, but with a one-way ticket to a small village in Nepal: a leap of faith that set off a chain of transformative experiences across countries she never expected to visit.

Along the way, she has been injured, stranded, and pushed to her limits, and has kept going anyway.

Her brand, Raw Adventure Travel, reflects a philosophy that travel is not curated or comfortable; it is messy, human, and deeply real.

Cabrera’s authenticity has struck a powerful chord online: a recent viral post in which she reflects on leaving her former life, describing how she rebuilt herself more than once across unfamiliar borders and found herself through strangers who became family, accumulated 27.4 million views, 3.5 million likes and over 18,300 comments on Instagram alone.

The post went viral not because of production polish, but because of raw emotional honesty: “I stopped trying to go back to who I was before.”

The response confirmed what her growing community already knew: she speaks to a generation of travelers who want truth and authenticity rather than just polished highlights.

What’s on the slate?

At ETF III, Cabrera will share insights drawn from her life on the road, including:

Solo travel in off-the-beaten-path destinations

Building authentic connection across diverse cultures and communities

Raw, unfiltered storytelling that resonates at scale on social media

Mental and emotional resilience required for long-term adventure travel

Leaving a former life behind — and what it takes to not look back

ETF III will bring together hundreds of elite travelers: country collectors, adventurers, explorers, and storytellers from around the globe.

Through the words of more than 20 speakers, ETF III will spotlight individuals pushing the boundaries of what travel means in a deeply connected world.

As Gazarian puts it: “Our vision for ETF is to inspire a community rooted in curiosity, creativity, and purpose. Michelle’s willingness to be vulnerable, to document the struggle alongside the wonder, is exactly the spirit ETF III is built around.”

ETF III will also feature keynote talks, breakout sessions, film screenings, cultural events, and social gatherings, culminating in a gala dinner.

Previous editions of the festival have drawn front-page attention from major media outlets including the Wall Street Journal and the Australian Financial Review.