Millie Bobby Brown Joins Yas Island as Brand Ambassador Ahead of Stranger Things Finale

Just when fans prepare to bid a tearful farewell to one beloved world, Millie Bobby Brown, the star synonymous with Netflix’s global phenomenon, Stranger Things, is officially stepping into a new adventure. Yes! Millie Bobby Brown is joining Yas Island, the leading leisure and entertainment destination as its newest Brand Ambassador, marking an epic pop-culture crossover timed perfectly with the Stranger Things season finale on Netflix. The star, adored by millions around the globe, now brings her adventurous energy and unmistakable charm to the ultimate entertainment destination.

In a scene straight out of Hawkins, Millie Bobby Brown is seen back in the Byers’ living room, framed by the soft glow of the iconic alphabet wall. As she addresses viewers, she muses that it’s finally time to say goodbye to Stranger Things, and maybe even take a much-needed holiday. Suddenly, the familiar lights begin to flicker once again, illuminating one by one until they spell out something unexpected: “YAS.” Coincidence? We think not.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations, said: “We couldn’t think of a better time to welcome Millie Bobby Brown into the Yas Island family. Millie represents everything Yas Island stands for: imagination, adventure, and pure, unforgettable fun. As the world says goodbye to Eleven, we’re thrilled to say hello to Millie and to a new chapter filled with wonder, excitement, and a little bit of mystery”

And just when you thought things couldn’t get any more exciting, Stranger Things: The Experience has now open to public on Yas Island Abu Dhabi. Step inside the world of Hawkins, one of the most defining universes of our time, uncover the mysteries of the Upside Down, and be the heroes of the story.

The lights are flickering, the story’s unfolding and this time, it’s happening on Yas Island Abu Dhabi! Fans can follow Millie’s adventure in the upcoming episodes on Yas Island’s official social media channels.