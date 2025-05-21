Moscow Metro Marks 90 Years with Technological Advancements and Heritage Events

Established in 1935, the Moscow Metro has grown into one of the world’s largest urban transit networks, spanning over 550 kilometers and serving more than 8 million passengers daily. Its 90th anniversary is marked by historical exhibitions and continued advancements in digital transport technology.

The Moscow Metro has reached its 90th year of operation, marking a significant milestone for one of the world’s largest and longest-running urban transit systems. Since its inauguration in 1935, the system has expanded to cover over 550 kilometers of track, with 302 stations, serving an average of 8 million passenger trips per weekday.

Maksim Liksutov, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport and Industry, said, “The opening of the Metro in 1935 was a historic event for our capital and the entire country. Even then, decades ago, the workers and builders set the highest standards for passenger service. Today, in line with the goals set by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, we continue to uphold that standard. More than 65,000 people are currently employed by the Moscow Metro. They not only help serve millions of passengers every day, but also work hard to earn the continued trust of Muscovites, so that each journey leaves a positive impression. I want to thank every employee for their dedication and wish them continued success.”