Mount Rainier National Park to continue its timed entry reservation system 

Mount Rainier National Park has announced it is continuing the timed entry reservation system for the summer season, to improve the visitor experience to the park by reducing wait times, congestion and resource impacts on trails caused by overcrowding. Home to Washington’s highest peak, the active volcano Mount Rainier is also the most glaciated peak in the contiguous United States, located south of Seattle, in Washington’s volcanic region. There are more than 260 miles of maintained trails to explore, winding through everything from old-growth forests to high subalpine meadows. Visitors will find everything from short family friendly trails to strenuous hikes leading to waterfall views.

The National Park has introduced the reservation system in order to prevent overcrowding in the park and prevent further damage to fragile ecosystems, helping to reduce wait times, congestion and resource impacts on trails caused by overcrowding. The timed entry reservation is required only for the Sunrise Corridor in the northeast corner of the park from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm. Timed entry reservations are valid for a single day and per vehicle, and are required in addition to an entrance fee or park pass. The Paradise Corridor timed entry system will be paused in 2025 due to major construction projects and closures.

These timed entry reservations are required from 11 July – 1 September, Advance reservations for this period are available to book Friday, 16 May release at 3pm GMT for 11 July – 31 July, and Friday, 6 June for 1 August – 1 September. Visitors can also make Next-day timed entry reservations for the 11 July – 1 September period from 10 July onwards at 7pm PST/2am GMT each evening.