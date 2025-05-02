MP Tourism exhibits at TRES 2025

Madhya Pradesh Tourism showcased the states varied and lively tourism options during the recent TRES 2025 event, which took place in Delhi on May 1st and 2nd, 2025, at the Andaz Aerocity. By providing Madhya Pradesh Tourism with a great forum to exchange travel-related knowledge and prospects, the TRES helped the industry grow by establishing important business-to-business relationships. “We are thrilled to have had the chance to showcase Madhya Pradesh’s beauty and diversity to a global audience,” said Sheo Shekhar Shukla (IAS), Principal Secretary of the Department of Tourism and Culture and Managing Director of the MP Tourism Board, who expressed gratitude for the enormous turnout and enthusiasm of attendees at the TRES Delhi event. Our stall’s objective was to convey the essence of Madhya Pradesh’s tourism potential, and we are thrilled by the interest and appreciation that visitors have shown. This is an opportunity for us to interact with our stakeholders and let them know about the unique experiences that Madhya Pradesh has to offer.

A highlight of the festival, the Madhya Pradesh stand at TRES Delhi garnered a lot of attention for its beautiful and diverse goods. On exhibit was the state’s tourist industry, which is well-known for its diverse cultural experiences, breathtaking wildlife, heart-pounding adventure options, and lively cultural past. Madhya Pradesh is the perfect place for environment lovers and wildlife photographers because of its lush forests, which are home to a diverse range of species. Many architectural marvels, including 18 UNESCO sites including the three permanent sites Bhimbetka, Sanchi Stupa, and Khajuraho Group of Monuments, can be found in Madhya Pradesh. Numerous locations with significant spiritual value can be found throughout the state, including Devi Lok in Salkanpur, Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, and the newly opened Ekant Dham in Khandwa, which is home to the biggest Adi Shankracharya statue in the country. There are numerous additional locations that attract pilgrims and tourists from throughout the globe and provide spiritual experiences.